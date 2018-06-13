Foundation for California Community Colleges Partners with Notebowl for Social Learning

Notebowl's social learning platform is available at aggregate pricing to all 114 community colleges and their 2.1 million students through the Foundation's purchasing program, CollegeBuys. Notebowl allows students to consume course information the way they do in real life in a safe and FERPA certified environment.



"We look for solution oriented ways to develop agreements that can be leveraged systemwide so the colleges can focus on student completion," said Jorge J.C. Sales, executive director of program development of the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

Notebowl will help participating community colleges to increase student engagement in the Canvas Learning Management System, a platform supported by the Online Education Initiative. Online peer-to-peer interaction increases the likelihood of students getting successful grades and organically enhances student engagement and retention.

"We are delighted to partner with the Foundation for California Community Colleges in its effort to benefit, support, and enhance the community colleges. Notebowl's mission, at its heart, is to have students reach their full potential and this is yet another step toward accomplishing that," said Andrew Chaifetz, founder and CEO of Notebowl.

Notebowl's seamless integration with Canvas creates a familiar and engaging environment to help students learn and succeed. The partnership will provide additional features for the California Community Colleges and their students and faculty. These additions include:

Classroom News Feed: Notebowl provides a social media like news feed where students and faculty can post, comment, like and even record audio or video.

Social Discussion Boards with Metrics: Notebowl's social discussion boards provide the ability for faculty to set metrics, preview submissions, see analytics of discussions and grade with ease.

Mobile Community: Notebowl helps students communicate on the go and get notifications on any collaboration happening in the class or in the community.

