Foundation for Climate Restoration Launches Solution Series to Explore Carbon Dioxide Removal Methods for Restoration of Climate

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) today launched its Solution Series to educate, inspire, and ignite advocacy for the implementation of the carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions that can restore our climate. The Solution Series will highlight a range of CDR processes that can be employed to permanently remove legacy carbon at the gigaton-scale required.

Foundation for Climate Restoration

The potential of each solution will be explored using a climate restoration lens and through a range of formats, including white papers, blog posts, explainer videos, expert panels, and more. The schedule is as follows:

March: Equity: The Fourth Principle of Climate Restoration

April: Direct Air Capture

May: Afforestation & Reforestation

June: Regenerative Agriculture & Soil Carbon Sequestration

July: Coastal Blue Carbon

August: Deep Ocean CDR

September: Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage

October: Materials for Carbon Utilization

November: Geologic Sequestration

"Climate restoration, which requires the removal of legacy emissions accumulated in our atmosphere, is the only way we can return to healthy, pre-industrial levels of carbon," said Rick Wayman, CEO, F4CR. "Our hope with the Solution Series is that readers are inspired to advocate for restorative approaches that can meaningfully contribute to the restoration of our climate by 2050."

"We are all 'stakeholders' when it comes to restoring our climate, but some communities are disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis," said Delaney Pues, Director of Solutions, Equity & Stewardship, F4CR. "The Solution Series is meant to educate people about the equitable deployment of CDR solutions so that those with the most leverage can push for its just implementation."

Join the Solution Series newsletter here via the popup in the footer, and read the White Papers as they get published here

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to permanently remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. For more information visit www.f4cr.org.

