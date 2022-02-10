LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) today published its white paper entitled, Climate Restoration: Achieving and Safe and Healthy Climate by 2050 , which explores how we can remove excess carbon from the atmosphere to restore the climate for future generations.

Foundation for Climate Restoration Publishes White Paper on How to Restore the Climate by 2050

Climate restoration aims to safely and permanently remove excess carbon from the atmosphere so that our climate is returned to pre-industrial levels of CO 2 . F4CR's explicit goal is to reduce atmospheric CO 2 from today's levels of nearly 415 parts per million (ppm) to below 300 ppm by 2050.

To that end, the Foundation's white paper explores:

Why we must safely draw down excess atmospheric carbon by 2050

How policies and technologies can support climate restoration's goals

How we can accelerate climate restoration to achieve a livable and thriving climate

"Climate restoration must become a priority in scaling of climate action technologies," said Rick Wayman, CEO, F4CR. "Although achieving net-zero carbon emissions is critical, the bulk – or 95% – of the carbon that is warming our planet is already in the atmosphere, where it has accumulated since the Industrial Revolution. Our white paper makes the case for removing this legacy carbon using a range of solutions that, if employed alongside mitigation and adaptation, can return us to a healthier and more stable climate."

"Much of today's climate action is oriented towards avoiding catastrophic outcomes, rather than driving towards a concrete and transformative climate goal," said Dr. Erica Dodds, COO, F4CR. "The Foundation is shifting this paradigm by educating readers about the necessity and feasibility of sequestering one trillion tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide. Although a Herculean task, this is the only way to return to a safe and thriving climate. We hope the white paper inspires the investment, political will, and urgency needed to advance climate restoration's goals and protect both humanity and the natural world."

Click to read the white paper or the executive summary.

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to permanently remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. For more information visit www.f4cr.org.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

250.858.0656

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Climate Restoration