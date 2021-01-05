Foundation for Climate Restoration Welcomes Tom Baruch to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR), a nonprofit dedicated to restoring the climate to pre-industrial levels of CO2, today announced the appointment of Tom Baruch to its Board of Directors. Baruch is the founder of Baruch Future Ventures (BFV), a family office that was established as his legacy, bringing to bear the knowledge and network from a successful career in venture capital, to solve the accelerating global challenges related to climate change and resource scarcity. BFV has provided seed funds to 44 startups in the past six years while also advising a select group of family offices and institutions that share in his mission. Baruch joins F4CR's 11-member board of world-class experts in finance, fundraising, diplomacy, movement-building, and more.

"We are humbled and honored by Tom Baruch's choice to join our board," said Rick Parnell, CEO, Foundation for Climate Restoration. "The climate restoration movement is rapidly gaining momentum, and we need ambitious and undaunted leadership to help us achieve a pre-industrial climate by 2050."

In addition to a successful business career leading multiple companies and venture capital firms including NEA, CMEA, Formation 8, 8VC and Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Baruch previously advised the U.S. Department of Commerce and the White House as a founding member of President Obama's National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. He is now active as a member of the Executive Committee of the U.S. Council of Competitiveness and a member of the Steering Committee of its Energy, Security, Innovation and Sustainability Initiative and the U.S. Manufacturing Competitiveness Initiative.

"It's time for bold and imaginative solutions to combat the climate crisis," said Tom Baruch, Baruch Future Ventures. "I support F4CR's enterprising approach to climate restoration, which I believe to be an untapped market that will deliver enormous opportunities for our shared future."

"On behalf of the Board, we are thrilled to collaborate with an investor legend like Tom Baruch," said Sharon Fiekowsky, Co-Founder and Board Chair. "He was invited to the Board by unanimous vote, a testament to his integrity, insight, and invaluable experience. We are proud that our newest climate restoration advocate is an unparalleled leader in the industry and the godfather of venture capital."

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to permanently remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. For more information visit www.f4cr.org.

