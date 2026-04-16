Foundation for Energy Security & Innovation Names Purdue University President Mung Chiang Chairman of its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Energy Security & Innovation (FESI) today announced that Purdue University President, Mung Chiang, has been elected Chairman of its Board of Directors. Chiang, who has served on FESI's inaugural board as a member since May 2024, brings extensive experience in academia, government, and industry leadership to the role.

As the official congressionally chartered, nonprofit partner of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), FESI helps to accelerate American energy innovation and commercialization by serving as a bridge between the DOE, industry, researchers and funders.

"At a time when the United States must accelerate innovation to remain globally competitive, Mung's insight and leadership will be invaluable as FESI works to connect breakthrough technologies emerging from the DOE and national laboratories with the capital and partnerships needed to scale." said Rick Stockburger, Chief Executive Officer of FESI. "We are eager to tap his knowledge and expertise to further the mission and impact of FESI and are extremely grateful for his ongoing commitment to the organization."

Chiang earned his BS, MS, and PhD from Stanford University before joining Princeton University as a faculty member, where he held the Arthur LeGrand Doty Professorship in Electrical Engineering. He founded the Princeton EDGE Lab in 2009 and co-founded several startup companies and industry consortia in the early years of edge computing. Prior to being elected Purdue's president in 2022, Chiang was the John A. Edwardson Dean of the College of Engineering and executive vice president for strategic initiatives. He is also the Roscoe H. George Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Purdue.

An accomplished innovator, Chiang holds 26 U.S. patents, most of which are licensed for real-world network deployment. He has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as the National Academy of Inventors and the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences, and received one of the highest awards in engineering, the IEEE Founders Medal, as well as the National Science Foundation Alan T. Waterman Award.

Beyond academia, Chiang has served in senior government roles, including as the science and technology adviser to the U.S. secretary of state in 2020, where he initiated tech diplomacy programs for the U.S. He also serves on the board of directors of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

"As a unique nonprofit organization working with the U.S. Department of Energy, FESI has a special role to play for America's energy security and innovation," said Chiang. "I am honored to serve alongside a distinguished board and a dedicated management team at the Foundation."

FESI is well-positioned to help speed up, scale and ensure greater stability for American energy innovation through collaboration and partnership with the DOE, national labs, industry and funders.

"Dr. Mung Chiang's experience across academia, industry, and government makes him a strong choice to serve as Chairman of FESI's Board," said Dr. Darío Gil Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). "Together, we will continue strengthening the partnerships needed to move DOE-supported technologies from the lab to the marketplace."

About Foundation for Energy Security & Innovation (FESI)

The Foundation for Energy Security & Innovation (FESI) was created to help accelerate innovative solutions in support of American energy security, prosperity, and leadership. Congressionally charted in 2022 under the CHIPS and Science Act, FESI is the official nonprofit partner of the Department of Energy (DOE) and a nonpartisan organization. To learn more visit fesi.org.

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SOURCE Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation (FESI)