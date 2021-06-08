Foundation Medicine Launches FoundationOne®Tracker ctDNA Monitoring Assay for Research Use in Partnership with Natera

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), today announced the launch of the research use version of FoundationOne®Tracker, Foundation Medicine's personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring assay. FoundationOne Tracker uniquely combines Foundation Medicine's tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) platform with Natera's expertise in ctDNA monitoring.

FoundationOne Tracker uses optimized algorithms for identifying tumor-specific variants and a personalized assay design that allows for the detection of ctDNA in plasma for use in both advanced- and early-stage research applications. Additionally, the creation of a robust, fully integrated workflow between Foundation Medicine and Natera is expected to provide rapid inclusion of ctDNA monitoring results into retrospective research studies.

"The addition of FoundationOne Tracker for research use provides our biopharma and academic partners access to Foundation Medicine's broad, advanced-stage CGP footprint," said Foundation Medicine's Chief Scientific Officer Priti Hegde. "In partnering with Natera, we have been able to leverage the best of both of our technologies to provide a cost-effective and efficient path to bring more personalized monitoring tools to our partners, and down the line, to physicians and patients, to help inform their treatment strategy."

"This partnership will help accelerate personalized ctDNA monitoring as the new standard of care in oncology," said Solomon Moshkevich, Natera's general manager of oncology. "With Foundation Medicine's strong track record of scientific leadership and its broad footprint within biopharma, we expect FoundationOne Tracker to become an important new tool for accelerating and improving drug development in oncology."

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute to each patient's unique cancer. The company offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular alterations in a patient's cancer and match them with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine's molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit www.FoundationMedicine.com or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG).



Foundation Medicine® and FoundationOne® are registered trademarks of Foundation Medicine, Inc.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, our collaborations with commercial partners such as pharmaceutical companies, medical institutions, contract laboratories, laboratory partners, and other third parties, our ability to successfully execute the partnership and co-develop the assay, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.



Foundation Medicine Contact:

Abigail Alderman, 781-534-3210

[email protected]



Natera Contacts:

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., 720-318-4080 [email protected]

SOURCE Natera, Inc.