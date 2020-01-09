Foundation of NACE Announces 2020 Board Officers

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of NACE has announced its 2020 board of directors. The Foundation of NACE will continue its mission to support the catering and events industry through education and investments that support the National Association of Catering and Events (NACE) chapters. They do this through innovative, transformative programs that elevate the collective NACE community.

The 2020 Foundation of NACE Officers:

President , Harvey Stern , CPCE, CMP

Harvey Stern is the Executive Director of Catering and Banquets for Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada , the home of the 2020 NACE Experience Conference taking place August 2-5, 2020 .

, CPCE, CMP is the Executive Director of Catering and Banquets for Bellagio Resort and Casino in , the home of the 2020 NACE Experience Conference taking place . President-Elect, Terry Shields , CPCE, CSEP, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

CPCE, CSEP, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Secretary/Treasurer , Gary McCreary , CPCE, CMP, CSEP, Venetian and Palazzo Hotels, Las Vegas, Nevada

CPCE, CMP, CSEP, Venetian and Palazzo Hotels, Past-President, Zena Phillips , CPCE, CMP, Hilton, Miami, Florida

The Foundation Trustees include:



Trustee , Timothy Lam , CHT, CGSP, The International School of Hospitality, Las Vegas, Nevada

, CHT, CGSP, The International School of Hospitality, Trustee , Michael Dwork , VerTerra, New York, New York

, , VerTerra, Trustee, Tracey Amernick , CPCE, CSEP , Cohn Restaurant Group, San Diego, California

Dana Blaugrund , CPCE, CWE , Wolfgang Puck Catering , Dallas, Texas

Wolfgang Puck Catering Dave Buckley , CSEP, Marbella Event Furniture & Decor Rental, Greater Philadelphia Area

"I am honored and excited to work with the Foundation trustees, the NACE National Board, our Partners and our NACE chapters and leadership to continue to our deliver our goals and your philanthropic support, back to all NACE members. Thank you for your continuous support," said Harvey Stern, CPCE, CMP, CPCE, Foundation of NACE President.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION OF NACE

The Foundation of NACE is the charitable arm of the National Association for Catering and Events. The mission of the Foundation of NACE is to support the catering and events industry through education and investments that support NACE chapters. The Foundation provides support for current and future professionals through merit-based scholarships. Community Education Grants help chapters provide high-quality education programs at the local level. Learn more at www.nace.net/give.



ABOUT NACE - National Association for Catering and Events

The National Association for Catering and Events represents caterers, event planners and event professionals. Our members are a passionate and vibrant community of innovators, organizers, and creators who look to us for resources and networks that help them thrive. Our services include education and certification programs, conferences and events, awards, career services, and programs that support our vital chapter network. Learn more at www.nace.net.

Media Contact:

Ann Silveira

410-290-5410

232103@email4pr.com

SOURCE Foundation of NACE