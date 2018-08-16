Foundation of NACE Announces Zena Phillips, CMP, CPCE, as President

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of NACE has announced its 2018-2019 board of directors. The board will be working toward achieving their strategic goals by guiding the Foundation of NACE in continuing its mission to support the catering and events industry by educating NACE members and investing in their communities.

President , Zena Phillips , CPCE, CMP Zena Phillips is the Senior Director, Luxury Catering & Events at Hilton Hotels, Americas Region. Zena has over 20 years of sales and management experience with the last 15 spent in catering and events. Zena is also this year's recipient of the Pacesetter Award in Innovation from the Events Industry Council.

, is the Senior Director, Luxury Catering & Events at Hilton Hotels, Americas Region. Zena has over 20 years of sales and management experience with the last 15 spent in catering and events. Zena is also this year's recipient of the Pacesetter Award in Innovation from the Events Industry Council. Vice President, Harvey Stern , CPCE, CMP Harvey Stern is the Executive Director of Catering and Banquets for Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada . Stern also serves on the Board of One Night for One Drop as the Culinary Chair.

is the Executive Director of Catering and Banquets for Bellagio Resort and Casino in . Stern also serves on the Board of for as the Culinary Chair. Secretary/Treasurer , Gary McCreary , CPCE, CMP, CSEP Gary McCreary serves as the Vice President of Catering & Convention Operations for The Venetian | The Palazzo Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada . Gary oversees Banquet Operations which generates over $100M annually in banquet revenue.

serves as the Vice President of Catering & Convention Operations for The Venetian | The Palazzo Hotel in . Gary oversees Banquet Operations which generates over annually in banquet revenue. Past-President, Dave Buckley , CSEPDave is the Regional Sales Manager overseeing several of AFR's Locations, including Las Vegas, Chicago , Maryland , DC, Virginia and the Carolinas.

Foundation of NACE Board at the NACE One Awards Diamond Gala

The Foundation Trustees include:





Trustee , Timothy Lam , CHT, CGSP Executive DirectorThe International School of Hospitality Las Vegas, Nevada

, Executive DirectorThe International School of Hospitality Trustee , Walter Nemeth , CPCE Director – Social CateringHilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Cincinnati, Ohio

Director – Social CateringHilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Trustee , Michael Dwork Founder and CEOVerTerra, Ltd. New York , New York

, Founder and CEOVerTerra, Ltd. , New York Trustee , Terry Shields , CPCE, CSEP Director of CateringRosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Director of CateringRosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Trustee, Tracey Amernick , CPCEVice President of Event SalesCohn Restaurant Group San Diego, California

ABOUT THE FONDATION OF NACE



The Foundation of NACE is the charitable arm of the National Association for Catering and Events. The Foundation's mission is to support the catering and events industry by educating our members and investing in our community. Learn more at www.nace.net/give.

ABOUT NACE



With 3,500 members, the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE), www.nace.net is committed to building a vibrant community and providing essential resources to the catering and events industry. NACE offers education, professional certification (CPCE), national and local networking opportunities, recognition, a job bank, and the industry's most prestigious annual conference. Learn more at www.nace.net.

Media contact:



Anna Silveira



410-290-5410

SOURCE The National Association for Catering and Events

Related Links

https://www.nace.net

