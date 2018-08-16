Foundation of NACE Announces Zena Phillips, CMP, CPCE, as President
COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation of NACE has announced its 2018-2019 board of directors. The board will be working toward achieving their strategic goals by guiding the Foundation of NACE in continuing its mission to support the catering and events industry by educating NACE members and investing in their communities.
- President, Zena Phillips, CPCE, CMP Zena Phillips is the Senior Director, Luxury Catering & Events at Hilton Hotels, Americas Region. Zena has over 20 years of sales and management experience with the last 15 spent in catering and events. Zena is also this year's recipient of the Pacesetter Award in Innovation from the Events Industry Council.
- Vice President, Harvey Stern, CPCE, CMPHarvey Stern is the Executive Director of Catering and Banquets for Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stern also serves on the Board of One Night for One Drop as the Culinary Chair.
- Secretary/Treasurer, Gary McCreary, CPCE, CMP, CSEP Gary McCreary serves as the Vice President of Catering & Convention Operations for The Venetian | The Palazzo Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gary oversees Banquet Operations which generates over $100M annually in banquet revenue.
- Past-President, Dave Buckley, CSEPDave is the Regional Sales Manager overseeing several of AFR's Locations, including Las Vegas, Chicago, Maryland, DC, Virginia and the Carolinas.
The Foundation Trustees include:
- Trustee, Timothy Lam, CHT, CGSPExecutive DirectorThe International School of HospitalityLas Vegas, Nevada
- Trustee, Walter Nemeth, CPCEDirector – Social CateringHilton Cincinnati Netherland PlazaCincinnati, Ohio
- Trustee, Michael DworkFounder and CEOVerTerra, Ltd.New York, New York
- Trustee, Terry Shields, CPCE, CSEPDirector of CateringRosewood Mansion on Turtle CreekDallas/Fort Worth, Texas
- Trustee, Tracey Amernick, CPCEVice President of Event SalesCohn Restaurant GroupSan Diego, California
ABOUT THE FONDATION OF NACE
The Foundation of NACE is the charitable arm of the National Association for Catering and Events. The Foundation's mission is to support the catering and events industry by educating our members and investing in our community. Learn more at www.nace.net/give.
ABOUT NACE
With 3,500 members, the National Association for Catering and Events (NACE), www.nace.net is committed to building a vibrant community and providing essential resources to the catering and events industry. NACE offers education, professional certification (CPCE), national and local networking opportunities, recognition, a job bank, and the industry's most prestigious annual conference. Learn more at www.nace.net.
Media contact:
Anna Silveira
410-290-5410
SOURCE The National Association for Catering and Events