Foundation Partners Group Appoints John D. Smith as CEO

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Partners Group , the second largest provider of funeral services in the United States, today announced the appointment of John D. Smith as chief executive officer (CEO). Smith, a passionate and resilient leader with a proven track record of driving organizational success, joins Foundation Partners at a pivotal time of growth and transformation.

"John's experience delivering transformative growth, operational excellence and cultural evolution makes him the ideal leader to guide Foundation Partners into its next chapter," said Henry Hagan, chairman of the Foundation Partners board. "Throughout his career, he has successfully scaled organizations and transformed legacy business models into customer-centric, omnichannel success stories. His ability to implement strategic initiatives, optimize operations and build high-performing teams has consistently delivered measurable results."

Smith most recently served as chairman and CEO of New York City-based Icon Parking, where he garnered the National Parking Association's Innovator of the Year Award in 2023. Prior to joining Icon, he was chief operating officer at Aaron's Inc., a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Smith has dedicated his career to building innovative consumer experiences across multiple industries, including chief executive roles in retail, hospitality, restaurants, entertainment and board positions at the Atlanta Convention & Visitor's Bureau and Carrolls Corporation, one of the largest restaurant franchisees in North America.

Chris Blackwell, Foundation Partners interim CEO who led the search to find the new CEO, said, "In a competitive search, John emerged as the candidate uniquely suited to inspire our funeral directors and the entire team to deliver on our mission to bring ease and comfort to families."

Rick Tuss, former owner of Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and current Foundation Partners partnership consultant, agrees. "John's appointment signals an exciting new era for Foundation Partners and the industry. His ability to balance innovation with the deeply rooted traditions of funeral services ensures that families will continue to receive compassionate care while benefiting from new, forward-thinking solutions."

Smith holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Temple University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I am honored to join Foundation Partners and work alongside a talented team dedicated to transforming the end-of-life experience in funeral and cremation services," said Smith. "Together, we will build on the company's strong foundation, innovate, embrace change and create positive meaningful experiences for the families we serve."

About Foundation Partners Group

Winter Park, Florida-based Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative providers of funeral services and the second-largest funeral home group in the country based on the number of families served. Foundation Partners owns and operates a network of over 250 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states. Our deep understanding of technology and customer experience-centered approach allows us to deliver truly innovative and compassionate care to the families we serve. Visit www.foundationpartners.com to learn more.

