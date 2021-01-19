Foundation Partners Group Funeral Service Professionals Begin Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alicia Clark, Lexington resident and a licensed funeral director at Foundation Partners Group's Thompson Funeral Homes in Columbia, received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Lexington Medical Center last week. Clark is one the first team members at Foundation Partners' nearly 160 locations to receive the vaccine. South Carolina public health officials include embalmers and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids among the healthcare workers included in the state's Phase 1A. Foundation Partners Funeral service workers continue to serve as COVID-19 last responders comforting families in this unprecedented time of need.

About Foundation Partners Group

Foundation Partners Group is one of the industry's most innovative providers of funeral services. The company owns and operates a network of nearly 160 funeral homes, cremation centers and cemeteries across 21 states.

