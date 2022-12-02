Foundation Repair Service Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The global foundation repair services market is expected to grow from $2.67 billion in 2021 to $2.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The foundation repair services market is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The foundation repair service market consists of sales of foundation repair services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to repair and restructure the foundations of buildings experiencing cracks in concrete slabs and other basement walls. A foundation repair service is a repair that includes installing supports and repairs to the foundation that is damaged.

The main types of foundation repair services are settlement repair, wall repair, chimney repair, floor slab repair, and other repair types.Settlement repair is the process of restoring downward movement of the ground that is damaged by a load consolidating the soil below it or causing displacement of the soil.



The various applications involved buildings, roads, pavements, tunnels, railways, dams, and other applications. The end users included residential and commercial.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the foundation repair service market in 2021. The regions covered in this foundation repair services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is expected to propel the growth of the foundation repair service market going forward.A residential building refers to a building that is used for residential purposes.



A commercial building refers to any building which is used primarily for carrying out any business.The foundation repair service is used to repair damaged foundation flooring and other concrete structures for commercial or residential projects, among others.



For instance, in March 2022, according to Statistics Canada, a Canadian-based government agency, investment in residential buildings increased 4.1% to $14.1 billion in January 2022, marking a fourth straight month of growth. Furthermore, in February 2021, according to the Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy, an India-based non-profit organization, commercial buildings make up almost 33% of the total developed space in the building industry, and they are projected to grow at a rate of 8â€"10% per year. Therefore, the increasing number of residential and commercial buildings is driving the growth of the foundation repair service market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the foundation repair service market.Major companies operating in the foundation repair service market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2019, Olshan Foundation Solutions, a US-based company and provider of foundation repair services, introduced a new patented tilt wall repair method.This method reduces the cost and complexity of repairing sunken concrete tilt-wall buildings.



This patented and innovative method provides owners of tilt wall structures with an unprecedented level of value and reliability that saves time and money by avoiding the cost and disruption of total replacement and providing a solution that brings the building back to its original construction elevation in a safe manner.



In January 2020, Groundworks, a US-based foundation services company, acquired Foundation Repair Western Colorado (FRWC) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will expand Groundworksâ€™ customer service across Colorado and allow them to better serve homeowners in Colorado with their foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and crawl space repair needs.



Foundation Repair of Western Colorado (FRWC) is a US-based foundation repair service company.



