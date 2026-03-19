Foundation Risk Partners and ARTDAI Announce Partnership to Deliver Best-In-Class Risk Advisory for Fine Art and Collectibles

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Client Practice at Foundation Risk Partners (FRP) is proud to announce a strategic nationwide partnership with ARTDAI, a leading provider of art market data and analytics, reflecting the growing recognition of fine art, jewelry, and other valuable articles as a meaningful and strategic asset class within modern investment portfolios.

This partnership equips FRP with comprehensive auction market data, real-time analytics, and streamlined policy management tools that will enable FRP specialists to deliver superior risk advisory and tailored coverage solutions to clients with collections.

"Through this collaboration, FRP's Personal Risk Managers and ARTDAI will work together to help clients uncover hidden value within their collections, identify gaps in insurance coverage, and connect with trusted professional services for expert valuation," said Hope Wolman, Managing Director of FRP's Private Client Collections Advisory. "The partnership will ensure that private collections are assessed in a timely and accurate manner, properly insured and comprehensively protected, supporting both their financial and cultural significance."

"We're excited to provide FRP with a software and data platform — fortified with ISO 27001-certified institutional security — that will enable them to offer customized risk strategies grounded in real-time market data and a clear understanding of how market trends impact collections," said Alican Arcasoy, Co-CEO and CFO of ARTDAI.

About ARTDAI

ARTDAI provides art market data and workflow tools to advisors, appraisers, collectors, institutions, and marketplaces. By combining up-to-date market information with advanced analytics, ARTDAI provides its users with best-in-class research and mission-critical market insights. Founded in 2017, ARTDAI has offices in Newmarket and New York City. Learn more at www.artd.ai.

About Foundation Risk Partners

Foundation Risk Partners (FRP) is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the United States. Through acquisition and organic growth, FRP continues to expand throughout all regions with a specific growth strategy that ensures a complementary mix of industry expertise, coverage, specialized services, location, values, and cultural fit. The team at FRP is driven to seek new levels of success for its partners while providing superior results for clients. Learn more at FoundationRP.com.

For media inquiries:

Kaleb Szabo - [email protected]

VP, Growth

Lisa Habermehl - [email protected]

VP, Corporate Communications

SOURCE ARTDAI; Foundation Risk Partners