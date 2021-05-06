Foundation Software Announces Acquisition of McCormick Systems Estimating & Digital Takeoff

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio and CHANDLER, Ariz., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC — provider of America's #1 construction back-office solutions — today announced the acquisition of McCormick Systems, a leading developer of estimating and digital takeoff software based out of Chandler, AZ. This acquisition strengthens Foundation Software's ability to serve the construction community and become the dominant provider of back-office solutions for contractors.

McCormick Systems is a well-known, trusted, and respected vendor in estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical trades. By adding McCormick's suite of products and their expert staff, Foundation continues to diversify with industry-specific, best-of-breed technologies that serve the needs of contractors nationwide.

"McCormick is a great family company, and we're lucky to work with another team that has similar values to ours," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "From the very first call, we knew our teams and services would mesh well together. We're looking forward to building on these already excellent products and continuing to help contractors run successful businesses."

Through both development and acquisitions, Foundation Software aims to grow its product offerings to address the needs of commercial, industrial and government contractors of all trades. This acquisition helps Foundation fast track that goal for contractors within McCormick's market space.

Steve Antill, chief revenue officer of Foundation Software, also praised McCormick Systems for its sustained leadership in the industry.

"Adding McCormick to Foundation's family of products gives us another great solution to take to market," Antill said. "McCormick has been a leader in estimating options for contractors for over 40 years and has always done a great job taking care of their clients. We've never stepped into estimating before, so this will be a great opportunity for us to bring new offerings to a larger audience while working with a team of experts in the space."

Todd McCormick, owner and CEO of McCormick Systems, said that he looks forward to working with Foundation Software in his new role as Executive Strategic Director and commented on the positive synergy that will be created by bringing these two industry leaders together.

"In the late 70s, our founder and my father, Jack McCormick, introduced a product to solve the need for powerful estimating options in the electrical construction niche, which led to the creation of McCormick Systems. Since then, we've built our company into a dominant force in estimating and digital takeoff for electricals, plumbers and those working in mechanical trades," Todd said. "Throughout the years, McCormick has been committed to being the best in our niche. Now, with Foundation Software, I am confident that we've aligned ourselves with a company who will continue to improve our product offerings and serve our customers with the support and care they are accustomed to."

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Foundation Software will be represented by K&E.

Visit McCormick or Foundation Software to learn more about their products.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, project management and mobile applications, along with payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800 or email [email protected] .

About McCormick Systems

McCormick has grown to become recognized as the Nation's Leader in Electrical, Plumbing and Mechanical Estimating and Digital Takeoff Software. McCormick has thousands of contractor accounts throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and beyond. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email [email protected] .

Media Contact

Tracie Kuczkowski | Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

SOURCE Foundation Software, LLC