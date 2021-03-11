Foundation Software Hosts 2021 Construction Economic Forecast Webinar Featuring Chief Economist Anirban Basu

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC — America's #1 provider of construction back-office solutions — will be giving a timely industry economic update in an online event, " Anirban Basu and the Chamber of Data ," on Wednesday, March 24 at 11 a.m. EST

Anirban Basu, chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., chief economist to Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and chief economic adviser to the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA), is shown here.

In this free webinar, renowned economist Anirban Basu will share the immense knowledge he's gained from his years of experience in the construction industry. Currently, along with being the chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., Basu serves as the chief economist to Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and chief economic adviser to the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA).

In 60 minutes, Basu will compare key economic indicators from before and throughout the pandemic that contractors can use to help create business projections for 2021 and beyond. Basu will also pull data from labor and financial markets, real estate, construction, consumer spending, business investment, international trade, and government finances to offer attendees a larger picture of the state of the economy.

Foundation Software Chief Revenue Officer Steve Antill said that with the webinar, they are aiming to help contractors prepare for how the industry will look as restrictions are lifted and more businesses return to a sense of normalcy.

"There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to what 2021 will bring, but by looking through certain economic data points, you can start to get a better-informed idea of what the future might hold," Antill said. "That's where someone like Anirban Basu can help — he does a great job explaining what the data is telling us so contractors can continue to stay a step ahead."

After Basu's presentation, Foundation Software will briefly highlight how construction software and technology can help contractors establish more accurate methods of tracking financials, enabling informed decisions in any economic climate.

