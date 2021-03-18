Foundation Software, LLC Announces New Purchase Order and Subcontractor Module Integration With Procore

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC, — America's #1 provider of construction back-office solutions — announced a Purchase Order and Subcontractor Module integration with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software.

The new PO/Sub feature integration gives users the ability to sync all of their vendor contacts for the job directly from Procore into FOUNDATION. They will also have instant functionality to resolve discrepancies with authoritative vendor records and the most up-to-date info.

Steve Antill, CRO of Foundation Software, said that FOUNDATION users with the new PO/Sub feature can cut back on both entry errors and the time spent on managing commitments.

"The integration allows Procore users to create and manage their Commitments, which then sync directly into FOUNDATION," Antill said. "FOUNDATION users will save time — and mitigate user error — since they won't have to manually enter the data that's being pushed over from Procore."

The PO/Sub feature set is the latest in a line of integrations for FOUNDATION and Procore, with past integrations allowing for shared budgeting and cost data between the systems. Because of these integrations, FOUNDATION and Procore clients have been able to easily share related data between projects and vendors, or push job costing information and more from one system into the other.

"By syncing their job contacts directly to FOUNDATION, users of both platforms will have easier access to important job data," said Nathan Tockerman, a partner manager for Procore. "We look forward to even more partnerships in the future."

Visit Foundation Software or Procore for more information.

