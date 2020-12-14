Foundation Software, LLC selected for Healthy Worksite Award from Healthy Business Council of Ohio

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC, developer of America's #1 construction accounting and project management software, has been selected by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO) as a recipient of the Silver Level Healthy Worksite Award for medium-sized businesses. Recipients must demonstrate a commitment to healthy worksite practices with comprehensive promotions and wellness programs.

Matt Ode, the wellness director at Foundation Software, was happy with the recognition. He said that he wants to keep the workplace as healthy as possible.

Matt Ode, the wellness director at Foundation Software, LLC, is shown here.

"Receiving the Silver Healthy Worksite Award for the third year is a true testimony to the dedication of our team and employees on living a healthy lifestyle," Ode said. Foundation has previously received the award twice.

100 different Ohio employers from three different size groups (Small, Medium, or Large) were eligible to win four different levels of the award (Bronze, Gold, Silver, or Platinum). They were judged on their efforts in facilitating and encouraging employee health, enhancing productivity, and ensuring a healthy work environment.

An additional award was given to workplaces that included resources to help prevent cancer. Applying businesses could also complete the "Pandemic Response" section to share how they adjusted their program offerings and continued to offer support to employees throughout the pandemic.

As a recipient of the Silver Level Award, Foundation Software excelled in creating a healthy and productive culture with the following initiatives:

Monthly wellness events. Seasonal flu-shots. Smoking cessation programs. Personal training and online coaching. Weekly yoga and boot camp classes. Yearly health screenings. Home-fitness challenges during the quarantine. Free gym memberships. Gym access for those on-site, frequently deep cleaned. Weight Watchers Programs.

Ode indicated that Foundation Software is still looking to create more initiatives that keep employees engaged and healthy.

"At Foundation Software, mental and physical health has always been a key factor in creating a positive and productive culture in the work environment," Ode said. "Moving forward, we will continue to make our wellness program a top priority for all employees."

Winners are eligible to become members of the Healthy Business Council of Ohio. The Health Action Council's 2021 Virtual Conference Series & Expo awards ceremony will take place during the online event on Feb. 4, 2021. The event will feature discussions on wellbeing, resilience, and health reform. The public can register for the event on the Health Action Council website.

