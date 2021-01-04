FOUNDATION Software, LLC Simplifies On-Site Invoice Processing With New SD Mobile Billings

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Software, LLC, developer of America's #1 construction accounting software, has debuted a new feature exclusive to their Service Dispatch mobile® application: SD Mobile Billings. Designed to help technicians create and process invoices quickly by capturing customer payment information right from their mobile devices, the new feature also allows both parties to review and sign invoices on the spot.

"Payment details can now be entered directly into the app. This lets the customer review and approve the work at the time of completion, eliminating discrepancies down the road. And it's very easy to use," said Mike Basil, vice president of operations at Foundation Software.

Elaborating on how SD Mobile Billings completes the billing process for technicians, Basil said, "The app has always done a good job at tracking labor, materials, and completing the call, but it would stop at the billing part. Now, not only can service techs clock-in and clock-out, but they can bill directly and immediately from mobile devices."

When preparing a payment from a mobile device, SD Mobile Billings automatically creates an invoice in the app, complete with a detailed line item and labor breakdown for the job. After customers confirm their payment information by signing the invoice, both parties immediately receive a copy via email.

Even though SD Mobile Billings will improve the billing process for all clients, Foundation noted these new features are especially useful for service contractors who need quick-billing options directly from the field, such as those who work in the mechanical, electrical, or HVAC industries.

