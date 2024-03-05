FOUNDATION SOURCE APPOINTS WEALTH MANAGEMENT INNOVATOR AND FINTECH PIONEER MARK CASADY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"We are delighted to welcome Mark to our experienced board of esteemed industry veterans," said Joseph Mrak III, chief executive officer of Foundation Source. "Mark's intimate knowledge of wealth managers and his deep understanding of the technology shaping the financial services ecosystem will be invaluable as we evolve to become the go-to source of enterprise-caliber charitable giving solutions and provide the best of what fintech has to offer to donors, nonprofits, and their financial and philanthropic advisors."

Mr. Casady has four decades of experience working across the financial services landscape, most recently as a Partner and Founder of Vestigo Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in fintech companies. Prior, Mr. Casady spent 15 years at LPL Financial where he served as chairman and CEO. Under his leadership, LPL grew to become the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States and completed an initial public offering in 2010 with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion. Earlier in his career he held leadership roles at Scudder Investments, Concord Financial Group, and Northern Trust. He currently serves as a board member or advisor to several of Vestigo's portfolio companies including DVx, Kingfield, Wagmo, ZenLedger, Retirable, Climate Club, Jobble, and PactFi.

Active in philanthropy, Mr. Casady serves as an officer of the One Step Forward Education Foundation and is a founding benefactor of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. Mr. Casady attended the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and obtained an MBA from the DePaul University Driehaus College of Business.

"Foundation Source's vision to make giving easier and more impactful will bring leading-edge solutions to a sector that has been long-overlooked by innovators and investors," said Mr. Casady. "It's exciting to be joining the company as a board member and an investor during this transformative period and I look forward to contributing my expertise as the company meaningfully expands its suite of cloud-based charitable giving solutions and charts its expansion path ahead."

Vestigo Ventures invested in Foundation Source in conjunction with the firm's February 2024 acquisition of PG Calc. The transaction expanded Foundation Source's solution set with planned giving software and services, setting the stage for it to become the leading provider of charitable giving technology, administration, and expertise. Mr. Casady's appointment also follows the recent appointments of industry veterans Pamela Norley, former president of Fidelity Charitable, and Charles (Chip) Roame, founder and managing partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and Tiburon CEO Summits, to the Board of Directors in November 2023. Foundation Source is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which acquired the business in September 2023.

Foundation Source is the leading provider of enterprise-caliber and technology-led charitable giving solutions. We offer a range of purpose-built, cloud-based platforms that facilitate all stages of giving and a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, tax, and philanthropic advisory services for donors, nonprofits, professional advisors, and financial institutions.

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has empowered people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. In February 2024, we acquired planned giving software and services firm PG Calc. Today we support more than 4,000 charitable organizations, administer more than $22 billion in foundation assets, and facilitate more than 120,000 grants and planned gifts annually.

