Foundation Stack AI, Inc. Welcomes CW3 (Ret) Mario Contreras as Strategic Advisor

MCLEAN, Va. , July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stack AI, Inc., the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions for automated detection of man-made vertical obstructions (VO), is pleased to announce the appointment of CW3 (Ret) Mario Contreras as a strategic advisor. With over three decades of distinguished service in the Intelligence and Special Operations community, Chief Contreras brings extensive expertise in data strategy, data-driven solutions, and big data initiatives to Foundation Stack AI.

Mario Contreras currently serves as the Chief Data Officer at Exovera, where he is responsible for developing and implementing the company's data strategy, including overarching data governance and data management efforts. His leadership at Exovera is instrumental in transforming data utilization to enhance customer capabilities and drive innovation in data products.

Prior to his role at Exovera, Mario Contreras held significant positions in the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), including Chief of Operations within the Command Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. In this capacity, he developed policy and led capabilities sponsorship for USSOCOM's SOF Digital Ecosystem program of record. Mario also pioneered the establishment of the first OSINT/PAI Program for Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), securing critical funding through the Program Objective Memorandum to advance data-driven capabilities within USSOCOM.

Mario Contreras retired as a U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 after 20 years of exemplary service as an intelligence professional within multiple special operations units. His career included numerous combat deployments across multiple theaters, demonstrating his commitment to mission success and operational excellence.

"We are excited to welcome Mario Contreras to our advisory team," said Foundation Stack AI, Inc. Co-Founder Omeed Jafari. "Mario's deep expertise in data strategy and his extensive background in the Special Operations and Intelligence Community will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver advanced AI solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Chief Contreras shared his enthusiasm about joining Foundation Stack AI: "I am excited and humbled to be part of the Foundation Stack advisory board. The VO capability is unique, wide ranging, and already supporting requirements for the Warfighter. I look forward to working with this amazing team and contributing to their capability."

Mario Contreras' appointment underscores Foundation Stack AI's commitment to integrating top-tier expertise with cutting-edge technology to drive transformative AI solutions. His leadership will support the company's mission to harness AI for strategic advantage across defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors.

