Foundation Stack AI, Inc. Welcomes Lt. Gen. (Ret) Scott Howell as Strategic Advisor

Provides unparalleled leadership and operational expertise to guide innovative advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning for Special Forces mission planning.

MCLEAN, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stack AI, Inc. is proud to announce that Lt. Gen. (Ret) Scott A. Howell has joined the company as an advisor. With a distinguished military career that spans over three decades, General Howell's unparalleled leadership and operational expertise will provide invaluable guidance as Foundation Stack AI continues to innovate and expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning to support Special Forces mission planning requirements.

General Howell served as the 15th Commander of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, where he led the nation's premier Special Operations Forces. Prior to this role, he was the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Vice Commander in Washington, D.C., overseeing critical initiatives in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Joint Staff, military services, and other government agencies.

Commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987, General Howell earned his wings at Fort Rucker, Alabama. As a career helicopter pilot, he participated in numerous operations across Iraq, Kuwait, Bosnia, Haiti, Kosovo, Mozambique, Djibouti, and Afghanistan. With 2,600 hours of flight time in six unique air platforms, he holds the designation of command pilot.

"We are honored to welcome Scott Howell to our advisory board," said Foundation Stack AI Co-Founder Constantine Saab. "His strategic vision and deep understanding of complex elite operations will be instrumental in shaping the future of our technology and its applications in both defense and commercial sectors. "

General Howell shared his enthusiasm about joining Foundation Stack AI: "I'm honored to join the Foundation Stack AI team. I have served with all of the advisors over my decades of military service and each of them has a proven, sustained record of commitment to the mission. I look forward to serving the Warfighter, reducing risk for our men and women, and enhancing mission success."

General Howell's appointment reflects Foundation Stack AI's commitment to integrating top-tier expertise with advanced technology to create transformative AI solutions. His leadership will support the company's mission to leverage AI for impactful advancements across the DOD/IC.

About Foundation Stack AI, Inc.

Foundation Stack AI provides automated vertical obstruction (VO) data solutions to increase mission success and survivability of low-altitude aviation operations. Foundation Stack's GlobalVO™ solution is the world's only machine learning solution that detects, curates, quality controls, and accelerates the end-to-end human workflow for VO data production.

For more information about Foundation Stack AI and its innovative technologies, please visit www.foundationstack.com

SOURCE Foundation Stack AI, Inc.