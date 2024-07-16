Foundation Stack AI, Inc. Welcomes Major General (Ret) Charlie Cleveland as Strategic Advisor

Provides insight and experience at the nexus of U.S. Military and Intelligence Community operations and requirements

MCLEAN, Va., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stack AI, Inc., the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions for automated detection of man-made vertical obstructions (VO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Major General (Ret) Charlie Cleveland as a strategic advisor. With over three decades of distinguished service in the U.S. Army, Joint Special Operations, and the Intelligence Community (IC), General Cleveland brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the Foundation Stack team.

His final role on active duty was as the Director of Operations and Military Deputy Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), where he provided leadership, oversight, and management of the Agency's global collection and analysis operations.

General Cleveland's earlier assignments include significant roles within the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), the Joint Staff, and the Offices of the Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence. He has served in multiple war zones and foreign posts, holding strategic positions that directly supported the Defense and IC leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome General Cleveland to our advisory board," said Foundation Stack AI Co-Founder Omeed Jafari. "His extensive experience in Intelligence and Special Operations will be instrumental in guiding our efforts to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI solutions that address both Defense and IC needs."

General Cleveland shared his enthusiasm about joining Foundation Stack AI: "I'm very excited to be affiliated with Foundation Stack and their incredible capability. The team and their VO data are already directly supporting our military's most elite aviators, and I'm looking forward to assisting as their capability moves into the rest of the aviation community."

General Cleveland's appointment reflects Foundation Stack AI's commitment to integrating top-tier expertise with advanced technology to create transformative AI solutions. His leadership will support the company's mission to leverage AI for impactful advancements across the DOD/IC.

About Foundation Stack AI, Inc.

Foundation Stack AI provides automated vertical obstruction (VO) data solutions to increase mission success and survivability of low-altitude aviation operations. Foundation Stack's GlobalVO™ solution is the world's only machine learning solution that detects, curates, quality controls, and accelerates the end-to-end human workflow for VO data production.

For more information about Foundation Stack AI and its innovative technologies, please visit www.foundationstack.com

SOURCE Foundation Stack AI, Inc.