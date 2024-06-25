Foundation Stack AI, Inc. Welcomes Vice Admiral Robert (Bob) Sharp as Strategic Advisor

Provides unparalleled insights into the geospatial intelligence needs and challenges of the U.S. national security community

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stack AI, Inc. , the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions for automated detection of man-made vertical obstructions (VO), proudly announces the addition of Vice Admiral (VADM) Robert (Bob) Sharp, U.S. Navy (Ret.), as a strategic advisor. With an illustrious career in intelligence, defense, and national security, VADM Sharp's expertise will help shape strategic growth and innovation at Foundation Stack AI.

VADM Bob Sharp served as the 7th Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) from February 2019 to June 2022. He led a team of over 14,000 employees, delivering world-class geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) to policymakers, military service members, intelligence professionals, first responders, and international partners. His leadership spanned over 120 global locations, ensuring around-the-clock intelligence operations.

During his tenure at NGA, VADM Sharp reimagined business processes in response to the global pandemic, enhancing the agency's agility and resilience. His innovative approach resulted in a stronger, more adaptable, and human-centric organization.

With over 34 years as a Naval Intelligence Officer and as a pioneer in the Navy's Information Warfare Community, VADM Sharp is celebrated for building and motivating cohesive teams to address complex problems in dynamic environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome VADM Sharp to our advisory board," said Constantine Saab, Co-Founder of Foundation Stack AI, Inc. "His extensive experience in intelligence and national security will be invaluable as we continue to innovate in AI/ML and accelerate detection of objects that pose a survivability risk to the Military aviation community. Bob's insights will help us navigate the complexities of AI in Defense and beyond, ensuring we deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients."

VADM Sharp shared his enthusiasm about joining Foundation Stack AI: "I'm not only excited about what Foundation Stack is doing, but how they're doing it. The team is showing the power of partnering with machines to do what machines do best so that we can focus our humans on what they do best – think critically. The process improvements in speed and accuracy are truly revolutionary and provide a great example of how we need to be doing business."

