Foundations at Maitland Offering Novel Brain Stimulation Device for Mental Wellness

Complimentary Nov. 19 Launch Party to Showcase EXOMIND

MAITLAND, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Those seeking help with depression or other mental health concerns can access breakthrough, medication-free support at Foundations at Maitland. The physician-owned wellness and longevity clinic is now offering EXOMIND, noninvasive brain stimulation device that enhances mental wellness.

"Everything I add to our services at Foundations at Maitland is requested by my patients," said Kristin Jackson, M.D., board-certified female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgeon, menopause specialist and the founder of Foundations at Maitland. "So, I am thrilled to offer EXOMIND, an FDA-cleared treatment that restores healthy neural activity, enhances well-being and treats mental health issues that often accompany physical health problems," says Dr. Jackson.

The EXOMIND applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. The technology targets the frontal cortex of the brain, addressing the areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. Sessions last less than 30 minutes and are done on a walk-in, walk-out basis with no downtime. Doctors recommend treatments twice weekly for three weeks.

EXOMIND users often report better sleep quality and energy levels, enhanced emotional resilience and a reduction in obsessive thoughts and behaviors. Research shows patients experience reduced food cravings, and many report weight loss after six EXOMIND treatments.

Foundations at Maitland offers several cutting-edge devices for its patients. To treat incontinence, they offer EMSELLA, a non-invasive device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28 minutes. The procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate in restoring bladder function.

Since Foundations at Maitland's goal is to bridge health and beauty, the clinic offers a range of medical aesthetic treatments, including Emsculpt NEO, a muscle-activation device that helps build muscle and burn fat in hard-to-treat areas.

Dr. Jackson and her highly credentialed medical team provide personalized, tailored care to help patients live longer, healthier lives through hormone therapy, weight loss, sexual wellness, mental wellness and aesthetic treatments.

Foundations at Maitland is hosting a complimentary EXOMIND launch party from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19. The event will take place at 260 Lookout Place, Suite 201. Attendees can experience EXOMIND demonstrations, enjoy refreshments, enter raffle drawings and take advantage of special pricing. To R.S.V.P., call 407-898-9804. Learn more at foundationsfl.com.

SOURCE Foundations at Maitland