Foundations Celebrating Open House For Lewis Center Nursing Home

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursing Home Developer Brian Colleran's vision to give the right care in the right places for the right reasons did not always include such a large portfolio of skilled nursing facilities. However, the nursing home developer has just opened his 56th skilled nursing facility – Capri Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Care, in Lewis Center, Ohio – earlier this month. Capri Gardens joins the Foundations Health Solutions family of facilities to offer quality skilled nursing care in a thoughtfully designed environment.

"We knew that area had a need for a high-quality skilled nursing center," Colleran said. "We wanted to build something really special and different; something the greatest generation deserves."

Italian Countryside Beauty Combined With Skilled Nursing Care

Capri Gardens, as its name implies, is inspired by the Italian countryside. The picturesque design aims to transport residents to a vacation on the Mediterranean sea. High-end construction and design, such as that in the Capri Gardens project, is a relatively new trend in nursing home care.

Foundations Health Solutions is leading the way with upscale design in their post-acute properties. New builds and significant modifications or redesigns of existing physical plants are a big part of the company's recent successes.

High-End Nursing Home Design Meets High-End Amenities

Residents at Capri Gardens can expect the following amenities:

Private rooms with private baths and walk-in showers featuring flat-screen televisions, handmade Amish furniture, and state-of-the-art medical equipment;

Companion suites with two fully furnished bedrooms, a connecting common area, and a private bathroom;

Around-the-clock skilled nursing care, knowledgeable social services, and experienced leadership team;

Large therapy and rehabilitation gym with rehabilitation services offered 7 days per week;

Spacious dining rooms with restaurant-style dining, chef-inspired meals, and serveries; and,

Daily Life Enrichment programming and individualized activity programming.

Foundations Investing In Quality Nursing Facilities

"If we don't invest in our physical plants, what does that say about the investment we are willing to make in the care? We must make sure to put resources into all areas of our nursing homes— the property and especially the people," Colleran said, adding that new builds like Capri Gardens create employment opportunities for local communities.

With a capacity to serve 80 residents, Capri Gardens' entry-level direct care positions offer highly competitive wages, and the facility is expected to create approximately 110 full-time and part-time jobs to the Lewis Center community.

Capri Gardens, located at 6975 Graphics Way, in Lewis Center, next to Menard's and Mt. Carmel Fitness, is accepting inquiries, tours, and private pay admissions while it waits for its certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. For more information about Capri Gardens, call 740-657-2200.

