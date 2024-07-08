Foundations Introduces the Ascent™ Universal Changing Table

Universal changing tables (UCTs) provide safe, hygienic access to public restrooms for individuals who may not be able to use standard handicapped accessible restroom facilities, including people in wheelchairs, elderly people with incontinence, and older children and adults with other developmental disabilities. The availability of UCTs is an essential step toward inclusion and equality. As of 2024, it's also mandated by the International Building Code (IBC E142-21), requiring public establishments such as shopping malls, stadiums, schools, highway rest stops, and service plazas to provide height-adjustable adult changing stations.

"UCTs can transform the lives of millions of people with limited mobility or who need help with daily self-care, in addition to the lives of their caregivers," said Joseph Lawlor, CEO of Foundations. "Drawing on decades of innovation and safety in the public washroom space, it is our mission to build the best value and experience for UCTs on the market. With simplified installation, intuitive features, and a smooth and comfortable user experience, we aim for Ascent to provide safe and equitable restroom access to all. We are also proud that Ascent is the only table in its class that is proudly engineered, manufactured, and warranty serviced in the USA."

Ushering in the next era in accessibility, inclusion, comfort, and convenience in public washrooms, the Ascent™ Universal Changing Table offers:

Easy, Low-Cost Installation: Ascent is able to mount to most existing walls, including concrete, concrete block, wood studs, and metal studs for quick setup, with no special teams, materials, or costly major construction required

Enhanced Safety & Risk Mitigation: An innovative automatic retracting feature stops operation and reverses direction when obstructions (such as wheelchairs) are detected, while a battery backup ensures safe use in power outage situations

Superior Hygiene & Easy Clean-Up: There are no fasteners on the bacteria-resistant changing surface, which eliminates cracks and crevices that can accumulate dirt and germs. Ascent is also one of the few changing tables with an IPX6 water ingress protection rating.

Easy Use for Comfort & Convenience: The contoured changing surface with wraparound tray provides snag-free loading and unloading, with the ability to support a safe working load of up to 500 pounds of weight and height adjustment from 16 to 39 inches

Shorter Lead Times, Faster Service: The Ascent Universal Changing Table is engineered, manufactured, and warranty serviced in the U.S., and carries an unprecedented 5-year warranty

In addition to being designed and developed to meet the standards set forth in the International Building Code, the Ascent Universal Changing Table meets a range of compliance specifications and certifications, including Class 1 electrical system to protect against electrical shock, UL 962 certification and CSA22.2 NO. 68, IPX6 water ingress protection, and IK10 impact/sharp objects rating.

To learn more about the Ascent Universal Changing Table, including options for customization, visit or call us at (234) 400-0700, or email [email protected].

About Foundations Worldwide, Inc.

Based in Medina, Ohio, Foundations Worldwide, Inc., is a diversified, multinational company that brings to market products focused on care, development, and well-being for all. Through its Foundations® brand, the company is the leading supplier of furnishings to professional childcare centers, the worldwide leader in supplying cribs and children's hospitality products to hotels, and a leading manufacturer of wall mounted changing stations for public washrooms. Foundations' mission is to be the world leader in furnishings designed for accessibility, ease of use, reliability, and convenience in commercial environments. Learn more at www.Foundations.com.

Media can download the Ascent Press Kit here:

https://ascentchangingtable.com/pages/press-kit

CONTACT: Stacey L. Vaselaney

SLV Public Relations

(216) 905-0908

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundations Worldwide