Foundations Investment Advisors Announces Dan Biagini, Former Regional Vice President at Allianz Life, as Chief Distribution Officer

When asked why he decided to join Foundations, Dan commented: "Over the past few years, we've seen the wealth management industry really recognize the need for holistic financial planning. Advisers are shifting their mindset from chasing returns, to becoming a family's CFO. This approach creates a need for strong investment management partners. I believe Foundations has the necessary experience, infrastructure and people to help advisers do the best job for their clients."

As the head of distribution for Foundations, Dan will work with existing adviser partners and create new strategic partnerships designed to help offer their clients the full suite of cutting-edge Foundations portfolios and planning services.

"Foundations is excited to welcome Dan to the team to lead our rapidly expanding network of top independent advisers and firms," said CEO Bryon Rice. "With a consistent track record of success and strong understanding of the changing needs financial professionals face with their clients, we are fortunate to have someone like Dan help lead the next phase of growth at Foundations. By providing a solutions-based approach built around superior service, he will be an asset to help current and new advisers alike."

Foundations is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) based in Scottsdale, Arizona. As one of the fastest growing RIA firms for independent advisers nationwide, they employ a team of skilled portfolio managers and provide professional planning services with an actively managed, risk-based focus.

