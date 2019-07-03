Foundations Investment Advisors Announces Dan Biagini, Former Regional Vice President at Allianz Life, as Chief Distribution Officer
Jul 03, 2019, 12:47 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Registered Investment Adviser Foundations Investment Advisors ("Foundations") has appointed Dan Biagini, as Chief Distribution Officer. Dan spent the last eight years at Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, where he led a successful sales team responsible for working with top field marketing organizations, independent broker dealers and financial professionals nationwide. His responsibilities included educating advisers on the use of annuity products within a financial portfolio to create retirement strategies that help clients meet their long-term financial goals. As a result of his work on a new Allianz entity based in Sydney, Australia, Allianz named Dan a finalist for employee of the year in 2018. He was instrumental in crafting the foundation for their distribution while partnering with the German parent company, Allianz SE as well as sister company, Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).
When asked why he decided to join Foundations, Dan commented:
"Over the past few years, we've seen the wealth management industry really recognize the need for holistic financial planning. Advisers are shifting their mindset from chasing returns, to becoming a family's CFO. This approach creates a need for strong investment management partners. I believe Foundations has the necessary experience, infrastructure and people to help advisers do the best job for their clients."
As the head of distribution for Foundations, Dan will work with existing adviser partners and create new strategic partnerships designed to help offer their clients the full suite of cutting-edge Foundations portfolios and planning services.
"Foundations is excited to welcome Dan to the team to lead our rapidly expanding network of top independent advisers and firms," said CEO Bryon Rice. "With a consistent track record of success and strong understanding of the changing needs financial professionals face with their clients, we are fortunate to have someone like Dan help lead the next phase of growth at Foundations. By providing a solutions-based approach built around superior service, he will be an asset to help current and new advisers alike."
About Foundations Investment Advisors
Foundations is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) based in Scottsdale, Arizona. As one of the fastest growing RIA firms for independent advisers nationwide, they employ a team of skilled portfolio managers and provide professional planning services with an actively managed, risk-based focus.
