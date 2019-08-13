Foundations Investment Advisors Congratulates Kevin Frisbie For Being Named Exclusive Financial Commentator for the Howie Carr Show in New England

"Foundations congratulates Kevin for the incredible opportunity to help serve New England as the financial commentator on the Howie Carr Show," said Foundations CEO Bryon Rice. "I'm confident Howie's audience will gain great insight from Kevin's perspective and hands on, holistic approach to financial planning. He truly takes the time necessary to educate his clients and ensure they understand the options available to help create a path towards a successful retirement strategy. At Foundations, we are very fortunate to work with someone like Kevin and I want to personally wish him the best of luck on this exciting new project."

As the exclusive financial commentator, Kevin will join Howie each week to discuss important financial news and how these events could impact planning. He will share educational tips and strategies designed to help listeners take control of their retirement by understanding the constantly changing financial landscape.

To listen to Kevin on the Howie Carr Show each week, find a list of stations at www.howiecarrshow.com/stations.

To learn more about Frisbie Benefits and request an appointment with Kevin or a member of his team, visit www.frisbiebenefits.com.

