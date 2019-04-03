Foundations Recovery Network and MAP Health Management Announce Partnership to Drive Improved Addiction Treatment Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management ("MAP"), the nation's leading provider of peer-recovery support services and data insights for people with Substance Use Disorders, today announced it has partnered with Foundations Recovery Network ("Foundations") to provide peer recovery support services and clinical outcomes reporting to 18 Foundations locations in five states. Foundations, one of the nation's leading and most respected addiction treatment providers, has long placed emphasis on the importance of aftercare and outcomes reporting for their patients.

Substance Use Disorder continues to take a devastating toll across the country in terms of lives lost and economic impact. Innovative and collaborative approaches between health care payers, providers and consumers can support better outcomes. MAP leverages the power of technology and a peer's lived experience to engage with those in recovery. MAP specializes in scalable delivery of certified peer recovery support services and outcomes tracking that are designed to provide longer-term support and provide a feedback loop of actionable data to help addiction treatment programs improve.

Foundations will offer MAP's peer services to all of its patients being treated at its facilities in Georgia, California, Tennessee, Illinois and Michigan. The remote, telehealth nature of MAP's services enables patients to engage with peer services via MAP's video-based engagement platform or telephonically. In addition to supporting all Foundations patients, MAP's peer specialists will also conduct on-going support sessions with family members involved in patients' treatment.

"We are pleased to leverage the expertise and proven support infrastructure offered by MAP," said Matt Feehery, CEO of Foundations Recovery Network. "Expanding the care continuum and providing support for alumni and their families promises to further improve long-term recovery. MAP will also provide us with additional outcomes data critical to our ongoing pursuit of optimizing the care we deliver."

"MAP is excited to partner with Foundations Recovery Network, a provider truly in the vanguard of the addiction treatment and recovery industry. As with any chronic disease, continuous and personalized support paired with ongoing recovery progress assessment is essential to improving outcomes," said Jacob Levenson, CEO of MAP Health Management.

About Foundations Recovery Network

Foundations Recovery Network is a component of the Addiction Services Division of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS), a national leader in behavioral health dedicated to saving and improving lives and transforming the delivery of healthcare. Recognized for its leadership in the treatment of co-occurring Substance Use Disorder and mental health disorders, Foundations is focused on creating lifetime relationships for long-term recovery. With five residential locations and 13 outpatient locations, Foundations embraces an integrated system of care model and prides itself on delivering favorable patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.foundationsrecoverynetwork.com.

About MAP Health Management

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for the chronic disease of addiction, formally referred to as Substance Use Disorder. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer recovery support services, an adaptive engagement framework and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. MAP is currently collaborating with over one hundred addiction treatment providers to deploy its services which represent a capacity of over 8,000 treatment beds / outpatient slots. For more information, visit www.thisismap.com.

