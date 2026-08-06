Foundations to Freedom and Outreach Community Care Network Expand Lifesaving Narcan Access in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundations to Freedom is proud to announce the installation of a public Narcan distribution box at Outreach Community Care Network (OCCN), located at 240 North Frederick Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. The Narcan box will provide free access to naloxone, a lifesaving medication that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

This partnership with Dr. Chester Wilson, Executive Director of Outreach Community Care Network and Bethune-Cookman University's Student Health Provider, represents another significant step toward preventing overdose deaths and improving public health throughout the Daytona Beach community.

The Narcan distribution box will be available to anyone visiting the clinic, including Bethune-Cookman University students, faculty, staff, and members of the surrounding community.

"The installation of this Narcan box is more than providing medication. It provides hope, preparedness, and the opportunity to save a life," said Katherine Russell CEO & Founder of Foundations to Freedom. "We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Chester Wilson and Outreach Community Care Network for partnering with us to make this resource available to the community they serve every day."

The need for expanded overdose prevention efforts is especially critical in the 32114-zip code, which continues to experience one of the highest rates of overdose incidents in Volusia County. By placing Narcan in a trusted healthcare setting that serves both the community and Bethune-Cookman University, Foundations to Freedom hopes to ensure that lifesaving medication is readily available when every second counts.

One of the greatest misconceptions surrounding Narcan is that those who obtain it are using it for themselves. In reality, most individuals who carry Narcan are family members, friends, coworkers, educators, healthcare professionals, students, or compassionate community members who may one day find themselves responding to an overdose emergency.

Having Narcan readily available in a vehicle, backpack, dorm room, classroom, office, or workplace can mean the difference between life and death while emergency medical services are on their way.

"Recovery begins with saving a life," Russell added. "Every Narcan box we install creates another opportunity for someone to survive an overdose and ultimately find recovery. We are honored to work alongside Outreach Community Care Network in expanding access to this lifesaving medication."

Foundations to Freedom remains committed to partnering with healthcare providers, educational institutions, law enforcement agencies, and community organizations throughout Volusia County to reduce overdose deaths, increase awareness, and connect individuals and families to recovery resources.

About Foundations to Freedom

Foundations to Freedom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing recovery housing, peer support, case management, and comprehensive recovery services for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders. Through education, prevention initiatives, community partnerships, and recovery-focused programs, Foundations to Freedom works every day to save lives and help individuals build lasting recovery.

SOURCE Foundations to Freedom