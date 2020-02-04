Founded by cbdMD, Second Annual "National Hemp Day" Celebrates Continued Growth in Industry

cbdMD founded the holiday on Feb. 4, 2019, to increase overall awareness and coverage of the entire hemp industry. Due to the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-based products – such as CBD oil , plastics, paint, insulation, and biofuels – are more readily available for consumer use than ever before. Thanks to the recent support surrounding the industry, several studies project that the hemp and CBD markets could become a multibillion-dollar industry in just a few short years.

"Celebrating another holiday we founded here at cbdMD is a tremendous honor," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD. "We're hoping that people will continue to educate themselves on the hemp industry, while continuing to explore the many CBD applications and how they can support an overall outlook on daily well-being."

National Hemp Day, in conjunction with National CBD Day (August 8), National CBD Month (January), and National Hemp Month (July), was initiated to create awareness while highlighting the many applications of hemp-derived CBD and how it can support millions of people across the world every year. Visit www.cbdMD.com to learn more.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc., and Supercross, and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free* CBD products, please visit www.cbdmd.com , follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

