Founder And CEO Of Caviar Gold Mike Brunson Will Be Sponsoring Sound Clash: Behind The Beats Featured On iHeart Radio In Mid-August

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Brunson, Founder & CEO of Caviar Gold, a multi-state cannabis distribution empire, flourishingly gift sponsored multiple events for the BET Weekend such as: the Pre-BET Awards Mixer at the JW Marriot, DJ Khaled's BET Awards after party, Jamie Foxx's after party, and Kat Tat's Enigma Beverly Hills 1 year anniversary party.

Brunson's Caviar Gold will also be sponsoring Sound Clash: Behind the Beats podcast, which will be featured on iHeart Radio and will launch in mid-August every Friday, 12pm (PST).

Behind the Beats podcast will have the Digital Mind State and Music Connection Magazine curate feature stories that go Behind the Beats & Rhymes with today's top producers, musicians and celebrity guests like Quest Love and Former Fugees Wyclef Jean. Also, with compelling content from celebrity experts on How To Write Your Social Media Story and The Rise of Emo Rap. Each episode profiles and interviews a popular musical artist or group within Hip Hop, Afrobeatz, Reggae, and R&B. Hosted by radio/TV personality and voice-over artist Osei "The Dark Secret" who has interviewed the 'who's who of Hollywood' ranging from 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Akon, Janet Jackson, and more.

Brunson began experimenting with extraction and infusion process, eventually creating the concept for his flagship product. His original Caviar Gold oil-and-kief-infused cannabis nugs quickly became known as the world's most potent cannabis products, leading to later development of the iconic Cavi Cone pre-rolled joints. 'King Cavi Mike' is now distributing Caviar Gold products to over 50 dispensaries in California.

Caviar Gold utilizes a proprietary extraction method. The unique finishing process sets Caviar Gold apart from all other infused flower brands. "I believe in paying it forward and helping people," Brunson said. Caviar Gold truly strives to provide patients with serious pain relief, even donating directly to those in need. Caviar Gold is more than a brand – it is a lifestyle. Caviar Gold products, check CaviarGold.com and @caviargoldmed.

Interview requests,contact Lynn at lajass365@gmail.com.

(323) 933-8007

lajass@att.net

SOURCE Mike Brunson