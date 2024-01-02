Founder and CEO of The Lovesac Company Publishes Candid Origin Story

"Let Me Save You 25 Years" by Shawn D. Nelson is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Let Me Save You 25 Years: Mistakes, Miracles, and Lessons from the Lovesac Story, by Shawn D. Nelson, is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Described by Sir Richard Branson as "a highly entertaining read filled with valuable lessons for anyone starting a business," Let Me Save You 25 Years is a tale so striking, honest, and sometimes humiliating that it must be true.

Nelson, the founder and CEO of Lovesac, details the ups and downs of his 25-year saga of building the business from its days as a college side hustle to a successful IPO on the NASDAQ stock exchange and beyond.

Full of triumphant victories and humbling defeats, Nelson presents a vivid and authentic picture of the entrepreneurial rollercoaster over the course of the book's 25 micro-chapters. Accompanying each chapter are key bits of wisdom—critical lessons learned the hard way—that turn Nelson's story into a motivational, practical, and useful guide for anyone working to carve out their own legacy.

"Entrepreneurship is a never-ending pursuit, but the journey is the gift," Nelson said. "With an open mind, an honest heart, some ambition, time, help, and a little bit of luck—all things are possible. I hope you find that to be true, and I hope this little book can be useful to you as you make it so."

About Shawn D. Nelson

Shawn D. Nelson is the founder and CEO of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), which he founded in 1998 originally in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He holds a BA in Mandarin Chinese from the University of Utah and a Master's in Strategic Design and Management from Parsons, The New School for Design in New York City, where he later became an instructor. He is an avid reader, musician, outdoorsman, and outspoken ambassador for sustainability and the "Buy It For Life" movement.

Shawn lives in St. George, Utah, with his wife, Tiffany, and has four children: Lucky, Duke, Pepper, and Valentine.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology-driven company that designs, manufactures, and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach, which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering comprises modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy, with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms and through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third-party retailers, including Best Buy. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, and STEALTHTECH are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

