Founder and President of Veterinarian Recommended Pet Dental Products to Appear on ABC Chicago's Windy City Live

"Pet King Brands originated in Chicago, so I am very honored to share our story and how to care for pets' oral care as part of National Pet Dental Health month," says Bosco. "As more pet parents become aware of oral conditions their pets can face – including Dry Mouth – they're eager to find proactive dental care solutions that are easy to apply and not stressful for their pets." Plus we all know it's important to care for our pet's oral health but many don't realize how easy it can be and how beneficial it is for certain pets; especially pets on medications."

Pet King Brands has been committed to raising awareness of Xerostomia also known as Dry Mouth, which is a common oral health condition that can affect people and also pets. Dry Mouth occurs when saliva loses its protective benefits and bacteria within the mouth can overgrow which leads to bad breath, decay, periodontal disease and even tooth loss. The number one contributing factor to Dry Mouth is medications.

Oratene is the only veterinarian-recommended pet dental line that features dual patented enzyme systems to eliminate odor-causing bacteria, remove plaque biofilm and balance the oral flora. In addition, it's easy to use, requires no brushing and is safe for both dogs and cats.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

Pet King Brands is led by President and Founder, Pamela Bosco, who first introduced ZYMOX® to the veterinary world in 1998. Based on years of research, she knew she had a product that was going to change the way people managed pet ear infections. Pet King Brands' patented LP3 Enzyme System is used in the most complete and complex enzymatic dermatology and oral care products available on the market for both small and large animals. Its ZYMOX Dermatology products remain a stark contrast to other products on the market, offering effective solutions that are easy to use, free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics, and made in the United States. In addition to its skin topicals, Pet King Brands' product family includes ZYMOX Otic ear care products, Oratene® brushless oral care products and its Equine Defense® dermatology products.

The ZYMOX and Oratene lines represent true advances in the field of veterinary healthcare. Bosco owes her discovery to her brother, Michael Pellico, the bioscientist credited with adapting an enzyme technology used in a Dry Mouth product line used by dentists and making it safe for use in animals. Pet King Brands' unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals is the reason they take such great pride in delivering high-quality products that are safe as well as effective. ZYMOX and Oratene are available through veterinarians and select retailers. To learn more visit www.zymox.com.

