Founder Brings Inaugural Event To Braselton Georgia At Legendary Resort and Winery

Syrena Williams, business leader, author, and coach launches The One Experience™ at famed Chateau Elan

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syrena Williams, founder of The One Experience™ has announced open registration for the multi-day, God-centered event. The purpose-filled sessions feature national speakers and experts delivering insightful teachings on a variety of mental, emotional, physical, professional, spiritual, and relational topics. The concept for The One Experience™ is based on Williams' experiences and observations as a business leader and woman of Faith.

With a prevailing theme of light, The One Experience™ attendee options are aptly named brilliance, radiance, and luminescence and offer a choice of a 3-day or 4-day option. Attendee rates range from $699.00 USD - $3,099.00 USD, which includes an all-inclusive option at the acclaimed venue.

"The One Experience ™ is so much more than a conference. It's a sanctuary for recalibration and enlightenment. It's an opportunity to become acutely aware of our existing habits and beliefs, and to realign them with what a fully integrated walk with God entails," Williams explained.

Williams shared that in launching The One Experience™, it was "a Faith walk". Once she shared the Faith-fueled vision with others, it transformed into something truly exalted.

"Being "the one" adds a weightiness to your life;" Williams remarked. "When you are the practical, responsible, level-headed, go-to, person at home, at work, and in life, it's a lot carry," Williams continued.

Chateau Elan's General Manager, Robert Woolridge, remarked, "We are delighted to partner with Ms. Williams and her team for The One Experience™ inaugural year."

For registration, session topics and schedule, accommodations, travel, sponsorship, and the founder's bio, go to: TheOne2024.com.

About Founder, Syrena Williams:
A celebrated business coach, author, accomplished attorney, and a woman of Faith, Syrena can identify with the clients and friends "who are blessed and sometimes stressed", because she has navigated those experiences herself. With The One Experience™, Syrena has drawn upon 25+ years of work and wisdom to produce a transformative, safe space journey for those who identify as being "The One" in their lives.

About Chateau Elan:
The European-inspired resort and award-winning winery completed an expansive $25 million-dollar renovation in 2020. The sprawling 3,500-acre, North Georgia resort hosted the 2023 President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Awards.

