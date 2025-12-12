Founder, CEO, Grandmother, Author: Libby Builds a Living Legacy of Literacy One Children's Book at a Time

Her books are written for young readers ages 4–12, offering meaningful stories that grow with children, from early read-aloud moments to confident independent reading.

The moment that fuels her most? A phone call from a grandchild asking,

"Bubby, did you write another book?"

That's how she knows the stories are landing. Being read. Being loved.

"I write the stories I want the children and adults in my own family to read; and the stories I wish every child could hear," says Libby Hikind. "Stories that build courage, kindness, and the confidence to be yourself."

Libby's books don't stop at the final page. To deepen engagement, she creates complete coloring book editions of each story, featuring the full original text paired with line-art illustrations, so children can read, reread, and color their way through each story again and again. These interactive editions encourage literacy through imagination, repetition, and hands-on creativity.

The books blend real-world photographs with endearing illustrated characters, giving each story a vivid, almost cinematic sense of life that pulls young readers straight into the moment.

Libby's books and coloring editions are available through major online booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart, making them easily accessible to families everywhere. She also encourages readers to request her titles at their local libraries, ensuring that access to stories is never limited by circumstance.

An educator at heart, Libby brings years of balanced literacy teaching experience into her storytelling and welcomes collaboration with the education community. She invites teachers, literacy specialists, and reviewers to submit editorial reviews or post directly on her Amazon Author Central page. Parents are also encouraged to leave reviews; five stars are the hope, and early readers are already backing that up.

As the holidays approach, Libby is sharing her newest books with her own grandchildren, gifts that will be read, reread, and treasured long after the wrapping paper is gone. She encourages families to consider doing the same; after all, there is something timeless about a child drifting to sleep with a book in hand rather than an electronic device.

Looking forward, Libby is prepared to work with school districts to help develop curriculum based on her books, extending their impact far beyond bedtime stories and into structured learning environments.

Though she is actively seeking an agent and publisher who can match her pace and vision, Libby is far from standing still. With growing support from readers, educators, families, and online communities, she continues independently, driven by purpose not permission.

Available Titles by Libby:

Her mission is simple and powerful:

Create stories that speak to children, support parents and caregivers, and build values that last.

As Libby continues to write, teach, and create, one thing is certain, this is more than a collection of children's books.

It is a legacy of literacy in motion.

Website: libbyhikind.com

Available Online: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, LibbyHikind.com

Library Requests: Encouraged Nationwide

Educator Collaboration: Open and Welcomed

Media Contact

Books & Sales Inquiries: [email protected]

Media & Press Inquiries:[email protected]

Phone: 561-249-4129

