Founder Denis Neville Announces Majority Stake Acquisition of CoreFX Ingredients from Ornua

Unlocking A New Era of Customer-First Innovation and Growth

EVANSTON, Ill., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ornua, a global dairy co-operative, will sell a majority stake of CoreFX Ingredients, a leading supplier of innovative, dry nutritional ingredients based in Illinois to CEO and founder Denis Neville. The acquisition marks Neville's commitment to CoreFX and to driving innovation and excellence while delivering on health through nutrition in the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries.

Denis Neville has been a partner of Ornua since they acquired the CoreFX Ingredients business in 2016. During the partnership, Neville has played an integral role in shaping the company's strategic direction and fostering a culture of innovation and success.

"Having founded CoreFX with an expectation of continuous evolution, I am excited to embark on this new chapter to unlock our full potential," said Denis Neville, CEO of CoreFX Ingredients. "With a clear strategic vision and focus on innovation, we will leverage our collective expertise to drive growth, deliver optimal value to our customers, and position CoreFX Ingredients as a leader in the markets we serve."

CoreFX is a leading supplier of innovative, dry nutritional ingredients driven by science-based technologies and sustainable practices. The company's proprietary processes convert natural, plant, and dairy-based oils into highly stable, convenient powders that are clean label, neutral-tasting, highly dispersible, and customizable. Its brands include OmegaFX, NutriCoreFX, CreamerCoreFX, CheezeCoreFX, and DairyCoreFX in addition to its new line of bioactive compounds.

The business is focused on driving disruption through science and creativity, expanding market reach, and enhancing operational efficiencies. The new growth vision for CoreFX Ingredients is driven by its Customer-First approach encompassed by agility, collaboration and transparency. This initiative is key to delivering value to customers and ensuring success in meeting ever-changing consumer demands in the marketplace.

About CoreFX Ingredients LLC

CoreFX Ingredients is a leading supplier of dry nutritional ingredients driven by science-based innovative technologies. The company's mission is to nourish and nurture bodies and minds through innovative, nutritional solutions that prioritize taste and well-being. CoreFX Ingredients specializes in crafting custom holistic solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of customers and consumers. The company's vision is to lead the market in nutrition solutions, leveraging science-based technologies and sustainability practices to become the go-to provider for health and wellness solutions.

For more information on CoreFX Ingredients visit: www.corefxingredients.com

Media contact: Elyse Lovett, [email protected]

SOURCE CoreFX Ingredients