Founder Nurdan Eris Returns as CEO as FileWave Appoints Nikola Gander Co-CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Founder Nurdan Eris returns to FileWave to strengthen its focus on sovereign, cross-platform endpoint management for regulated and mission-critical environments.

WIL, Switzerland and INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FileWave, a global leader in cross-platform endpoint management trusted by schools, universities, enterprises, and public-sector organizations for more than 27 years, today announced a founder-led return focused on sovereign, flexible, and security-driven endpoint management. Company founder Nurdan Eris has rejoined FileWave as Chief Executive Officer and appointed Nikola Gander as Co-CEO, forming a complementary leadership structure focused on product innovation, operational excellence, and long-term customer alignment.

Nurdan Eris, Founder & CEO, and Nikola Gander, Co-CEO, FileWave (L-R)

As organizations across government, education, healthcare, and regulated industries increasingly prioritize data sovereignty, deployment flexibility, and operational resilience, FileWave is expanding its focus on secure endpoint management solutions that support both cloud and on-premise environments across complex multi-platform infrastructures.

"It feels good to be back at FileWave," said Nurdan Eris, Founder and CEO. "We are returning to what made this company great: listening closely to our customers and letting their needs define our roadmap. Our core technical teams are fully on board, and we are energized to define the future of FileWave together with the people who use our product every day."

Positioned for the Next Era of Endpoint Management

Founded more than 27 years ago, FileWave built its reputation through deep technical expertise, broad platform support, and flexible deployment across Apple, Windows, Android, ChromeOS, and increasingly Linux-based environments. Working with a long-tenured team across engineering, product, customer lifecycle, and support, the renewed leadership plans to deepen collaboration with customers, strategic partners, system integrators, and regional service providers to shape FileWave's platform roadmap for regulated and security-sensitive environments.

A Leadership Team Built for Execution

Gander brings experience across operational scaling, strategic growth, and institutional relationship development. He previously structured more than USD 450 million in investment solutions at GenTwo, led business development initiatives at Aisot Technologies, and currently serves as Executive Chairman of Valmont Venture.

"FileWave already has a strong foundation: a trusted platform, deep technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships," said Nikola Gander, Co-CEO. "Our focus now is disciplined execution, closer customer alignment, and expanding strategically into environments where security, flexibility, and operational resilience are becoming increasingly critical."

Global Infrastructure, Local Trust

With a global infrastructure and a follow-the-sun support approach, FileWave continues to deliver the reliability customers have counted on for decades. Customers always reach a real person who knows their environment and is committed to their success.

The United States remains FileWave's largest market, while the company plans to expand its presence across Europe from its Swiss headquarters, where demand for sovereign, security-focused infrastructure solutions continues to accelerate across government, education, healthcare, and regulated enterprise sectors.

About FileWave

FileWave provides unified endpoint management for organizations operating across complex, multi-platform environments. Supporting cloud, hybrid, and on-premise deployments, FileWave helps schools, universities, enterprises, healthcare organizations, and public-sector institutions securely manage devices at scale while maintaining operational flexibility and data sovereignty.

Headquartered in Switzerland with a global support organization, FileWave manages millions of devices worldwide across Apple, Windows, Android, ChromeOS, and other endpoint environments. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Learn more at filewave.com.

Media Contact

Lukas Sieber, Public Relations

FileWave

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+1 646-874-0486

filewave.com

SOURCE FileWave