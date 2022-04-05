Founder of ART FOR EVOLUTION Introduces the First NFT Environmental Art Project Creates a New Coral Reef Park in the Ocean and the Metaverse.

SUPERCOCO-NFT (SC-NFT) will be the first NFT Environmental Art Project to create a new coral reef with NFTs, The Blue Mark Park.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The project's long-term road map focuses on providing awareness-education and encouraging eco-ethical behavior to protect our Ocean's natural resources, resulting in 3 NFT collections. These collections will bloom into two large-scale underwater artworks used to promote coral conservation:

- The Blue Mark Labyrinth: An installation consisting of 200 coral tree frames in the shape of a giant fingerprint, where the corals will be grown for 9-12 months and then transferred to The Blue Mark Park.

Supercoco-Blue Mark

- The Blue Mark Park Reef: This pristine 1-acre man-made reef will be home to 20,000 corals sold in the form of NFTs. (1 NFT = 1 CORAL). The park will be a major tourist destination and an important part of marine conservation that anyone can visit.

Analia Bordenave (AB artist), author and director of the #SC NFT environmental project, has an established career in participatory, ecological, and AR-Art. She is the founder of ART FOR EVOLUTION (AFE), the nonprofit charitable organization in Miami Beach, Florida, where scientists, coral restoration experts, master divers, developers, crypto financial analysts, and great volunteer team members help enrich the environment. Analia uses her art as a medium to promote positive change in society and the environment because she believes that art has the power to change the world.

"Using the instruments of the future, NFTs, we are preserving the Ocean and the future of our Planet," said Analia Bordenave. She continues, "We will be using Solana, a carbon-neutral blockchain. # SUPERCOCO-NFT's real-world impact will be a legacy for future generations, leaving a BLUE MARK in the Ocean with powerful NFTs that will drive societal change."

It's more than just an NFT collection: it's a 5-goal-plan NFT Environmental Art Project that blends Eco-Art and AR-Art into a single NFT with a real-world impact.

The Blue Mark program established a Blue Elite Community Membership to engage and reward members, including companies interested in corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts using NFTs.

#SUPERCOCO-NFT, The Ocean Hero, celebrate a new era in environmental protection by establishing the Metaverse's first-ever coral nursery and reef, grounded by a noteworthy community with the remarkable ability to take care of the Planet.

