Founder Of Code For America And Former U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer Jennifer Pahlka To Speak At SPARK 2018

"Superion is delighted to welcome Jennifer Pahlka to our customer summit," said Superion CMO Jatin Atre. "Her achievements, in both the private and public sectors, reflect her dedication to a mission which we proudly share: to build safer and engaged communities by developing technologies that power amazing public experiences."

Pahlka is founder and executive director of Code for America, an organization whose goal is to redefine how government works for the people in the digital age. She recently served as the U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where she architected and helped found the United States Digital Service. Known for her TED talk, "Coding a Better Government," Pahlka has received several awards, including MIT's Kevin Lynch Award, the Oxford Internet Institute's Internet and Society Award, and the National Democratic Institute's Democracy Award. Earlier in her career, she spent eight years at CMP Media, where she ran the Game Developers Conference and Game Developer magazine. More recently, she ran the Web 2.0 and Gov 2.0 events for TechWeb, in conjunction with O'Reilly Media.

SPARK 2018 brings together local government leaders across North America to discuss current and emerging topics in public administration and public safety and explore cutting-edge technology solutions that address these challenges. The event is taking place at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, June 4-8. Learn more at superion.com/SPARK

About Superion

Superion is a leading software and information technology solutions provider that meets the specialized requirements of city, municipal, and county governments, as well as public safety and justice agencies and nonprofit organizations. Drawing upon more than 35 years of experience, the knowledge and expertise of Superion employees help communities that rely on our software serve more than 175 million people each day. Superion is Powering the Public Experience. Learn more at superion.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/founder-of-code-for-america-and-former-us-deputy-chief-technology-officer-jennifer-pahlka-to-speak-at-spark-2018-300633186.html

SOURCE Superion