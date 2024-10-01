Founder of Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, Stephanie Wijkstrom, Releases New Children's Book on Diverse Family Origins

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Wijkstrom, LPC, Founder and CEO of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, has released a heartwarming children's book titled Where Did You Come From?: A Story about Every Kind of Family. Inspired by her IVF journey, this children's book embraces family diversity while also engaging with themes that are common among families such as feelings of being different, navigating change, loss, and reshaping these themes into one's own meaningful tale.

Following the adventures of Stieg and Forest—named after Wijkstrom's twin sons—the story highlights the uniqueness of different families. As the characters discover the variety in their friends' family structures, children are encouraged to reflect on their own family origins and celebrate what makes each family special.

"This book honors the dynamic families in our world," says Wijkstrom. "It's essential for children to understand and appreciate their own family structure alongside others. I aimed to create a narrative filled with love, curiosity, and peace."

Where Did You Come From? provides a sensitive way to engage children in conversations about the many forms families can take—whether through adoption, IVF, single-parent families, LGBTQ families, or those who have experienced grief and loss. Books that celebrate family diversity and create understanding about the eternal quest to understand our family origin story, create resilience, prevent trauma, and foster empathy and understanding in the next generation.

Stephanie Wijkstrom is the Founder and CEO of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh. With a background in family and individual therapy, she is dedicated to fostering emotional wellness for families and couples. Her new book reflects her commitment to inclusivity and passion for helping children and parents grow together.

Where Did You Come From?: A Story about Every Kind of Family is available for purchase on Amazon.

The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh provides a variety of therapeutic services to support the emotional and mental well-being of individuals, couples, and families. With six locations and a commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care, it serves as a trusted resource for healing and growth in the community.

