Founder of Cruelty-Free Investing, Dave Brett Wasser, Joins the VegTech™ Invest Thought Leadership Council

The ground-breaking investment leader joins the Council in advance of the VegTech™ Invest & Harvard University Co-Authored Report on Shareholder Engagement Best Practices

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ground-breaking investment leader, Dave Brett Wasser, creator of the Cruelty-Free Investing website, joins the VegTech™ Invest Thought Leadership Council. He shares his expertise along with six other experts, including renowned author of Animal Liberation and Princeton Ethics Professor, Peter Singer, in Ethics, Environmental Justice, Alternatives Investing, Product Brand Strategy, Next Gen Leadership and Health.

Dave Brett Wasser is the newest Advisor to join the VegTech Invest Thought Leadership Council

"President Dr. Sasha Goodman and I have our heads down in the markets, focusing on investing in a sustainable transition of the global food system. We want to surround ourselves with experts who can brief us on the advancements in their sectors that might help to inform our work as the global food system shifts," says CEO Elysabeth Alfano. "We are grateful for their expertise and thought leadership in their diverse and varied fields."

Advancing Sustainability & Impact Investing

"I am happy to be a part of the VegTech™ Invest Thought Leadership Council. VegTech™ Invest is paving the way for investing in public companies that are innovating to replace animals in the global food system. It is time that the financial markets realize this investment opportunity," shared new Council member Dave Brett Wasser.

"Sasha and Elysabeth are advancing sustainability and impact investing in the public markets for people, the planet, and animals. I am gratified to support their work."

Commitment to Shareholder Engagement

An example of VegTech™ Invest's commitment to impact investing is their recent report, co-authored with Harvard University students, investigating the best practices for shareholder engagement that can help to protect the climate, biodiversity, and animal welfare, and promote the use of plant-based innovation for sustainable consumption.

The report, due out in July, focuses on current shareholder advocacy tactics that have been effective or not in promoting corporate change, and suggests tactics for shareholders going forward. Additionally, the report touches on protecting the environment through shifting towards plant-based innovation.

"This project has been an immensely unique and rewarding experience. I speak on behalf of the team when I say that we are grateful for the numerous sources outlined to us by Dr. Goodman to use in constructing our research. The Harvard-VegTech™ team is excited to publish this study. We hope that this report can help individuals better understand how shareholder engagement can be an effective tool for promoting sustainability and animal welfare," states Team Secretary Masha Geguchadze.

VegTech™ Invest advises the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF, (EATV). The financial advisory has created and is leading a completely new impact asset class in the capital markets: Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins. The firm also provides the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index, calculated and distributed by Morningstar, as a global benchmark that defines this new sector. LinkedIn/Twitter.

Dave Brett Wasser is the Founder of Cruelty-free Investing.

