Founder of Digital Marketing Agency Celebrates World Entrepreneurs' Day

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating World Entrepreneurs' Day on August 21, Tom Donohoe reflects back on his decision nearly a decade ago to leave Carnegie Mellon Business School one year into the program when the advertising agency that he had launched began to take off.

"That's what entrepreneurs do – they start companies and quickly change paths depending on the needs of the marketplace," say Donohoe, CEO and founder of Level Agency (www.level.agency).

As his firm has grown to 75 full-time employees in Pittsburgh, he recently relocated to Charleston, South Carolina and runs the company remotely. He has taken his expertise and put it into an upcoming book, The CEO's Digital Marketing Handbook: The Definitive Crash Course and Battle Plan for B2B and High Valve B2C Customer Generation (Koehler Books, November 2019).

His book clearly details how a company should spend marketing dollars to drive more customers and revenue – and to do so profitably. His playbook is geared towards billion dollar corporations to small businesses, both which frequently don't execute on the essential, must-have arrows in the quiver of digital marketing.

Donohoe's agency has designed and implemented strategic digital customer generation solutions for a wide range of B2B and B2C organizations including: Crown Castle, Cuisine Solutions, Nutkao, Arizona State University, Carnegie Museum of Art, Life Straw, and the Society of American Engineers (SAE International).

"I love helping other entrepreneurs to grow their businesses," says Donohoe. Sometimes an entrepreneur can be overwhelmed, needing to be an expert in so many different aspects of starting, managing, and growing a company. Many company leaders need to better understand the digital marketing opportunities out there – and how modern-day advertising works for them. That's where I come in."

A member of YPO, Young Entrepreneurs Council, and a Founding Member of EO Charleston, Donohoe has run an award-winning agency that is the recipient of multiple awards and recognitions, including: Top 10 Digital Marketing Agency in the Region, Inc. 500, Diamond Award for Outstanding CEO's, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and #1 Fastest Growing Company in the Region by Pittsburgh Times "Pittsburgh 100." He was also featured in Forbes.com.

