Founder of eosera® named Tory Burch Foundation fellow

Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, creator of EAR WAX MD®, one of 120 Fellows

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, founder and CEO of Texas-based ear care company, eosera®, was recently named a 2026 Tory Burch Foundation Fellow.

Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, CEO and Founder of eosera®, was recently named a Tory Burch Foundation Fellow. Dickerson founded eosera® in 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. The company develops EAR WAX MD® ear wax dissolving drops, EAR ITCH MD®, and EAR PAIN MD®, along with ear health supplements and swabs.

The Tory Burch Foundation was founded in 2009 by Tory Burch, executive chairman and chief creative officer for the luxury lifestyle brand that bears her name. The selective fellowship connects extraordinary women entrepreneurs with tools to scale, lead, and shape the economy. Each year, the foundation selects 120 Fellows from across the United States, giving them access to a premier peer network, collaborative coaching, and educational opportunities. The Foundation's goal is to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact by 2030.

"I am thrilled to be named a Tory Burch Foundation Fellow for 2026," Dickerson said. "While we're incredibly proud of the growth and success eosera® has achieved to date, we believe we're only scratching the surface of what's possible. This is a pivotal time for our company, and the Tory Burch Foundation Fellowship provides an extraordinary opportunity to learn, grow, and build alongside an inspiring community of entrepreneurs. I'm excited to bring those insights back to eosera® as we continue expanding our impact and reach."

In addition to leading eosera®, the company she founded in 2015, Dickerson launched the eosera® Foundation to help women entrepreneurs access the funding, resources, and support they need to grow their businesses. She also serves on the board of TechFW, a Fort Worth-based startup accelerator and technology incubator.

"As a woman entrepreneur, I've benefited from the guidance and support of others throughout my journey," Dickerson said. "I believe strongly in paying that forward. The Tory Burch Foundation Fellowship embodies that spirit of women helping women succeed, and I'm thrilled to join such an inspiring group of founders."

About eosera®

Founded in 2015, eosera is a founder-led, WBENC-certified woman-owned small business and the original purpose-built ear care brand. The company develops innovative solutions for ear wax, ear itch, ear pain and other common health concerns. Proudly manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, its products are available nationwide at major retailers and online. Purchases support the eosera® Foundation, dedicated to healthy ears and empowered futures. For more information, visit eosera.com.

SOURCE Eosera