Inc. Names eosera® to its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eosera, a leading, American-made ear care brand in the United States was recently ranked No. 99 on the prestigious Inc. Regionals list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Southwest. The region includes Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, founder of eosera®, has led the company as CEO since its inception in 2015. This year, Eosera was ranked No. 99 on the prestigious Inc. Regionals list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Southwest. This recognition comes as the company embarks on its largest product launch in its history, with Ear Pain MD +Plus, Ear Itch MD +Plus, and a line of swabs and supplements hitting store shelves across the United States.

"There's a person standing in the ear care aisle right now reading labels and hoping something finally works. That person is why our company exists," said Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, founder of Eosera. "Being recognized among the fastest-growing companies in the Southwest is an honor and a reminder of how much momentum we've built since we began in 2015. We're in the middle of our largest product launch to date, and this recognition puts a megaphone on our mission: to deliver ear care that's safe, simple, and science backed."

Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 private companies on Inc's Southwest list had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

In 2025, Eosera was featured in the New York Times in an article about tariffs and the company's relationship with their Chinese supplier of small components. Since the company manufactures the majority of their products at their Fort Worth, Texas, headquarters, the impact on tariffs was limited, allowing them to focus on innovation and product development.

This year, Eosera launched advanced formulas for two of its most popular products — Ear Pain MD +Plus and Ear Itch MD +Plus — as well as ear cleaning swabs, and a line of supplements that support ear health.

About eosera®

Founded in 2015, Eosera is a founder-led, WBENC-certified woman-owned small business and the original purpose-built ear care brand. The company's OTC drops and sprays are proudly manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, and are available nationwide at major retailers. Purchases support the eosera® Foundation, dedicated to healthy ears and empowered futures. For more information, visit www.eosera.com.

SOURCE Eosera