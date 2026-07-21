Eosera sees early success with earache category disruptor, EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based ear care company, eosera®, is seeing early success and consumer adoption for its most recent innovative earache product — eosera® EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS. Since launching in March, the eardrops have quickly become the company's category leader across their retail footprint.

"This kind of shelf velocity tells us we've solving a real consumer problem," said Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, eosera® founder and CEO. "Retailers are responding enthusiastically, leading to accelerated discussions around expanded distribution opportunities."

Ear care company, eosera®, is seeing early success with its most recent product — eosera® EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS. Post this Elyse Stoltz Dickerson holds a box of EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS, a newly released earache relief product that contains Thymol to protect against infection. Dickerson was named a Tory Burch Foundation Fellow in 2026, and continues to lead the company she founded in 2015, serving as CEO. From the first product — EAR WAX MD® — to more than 20 products available at 28,000 stores around the nation, Dickerson has shepherded eosera® through countless innovative product launches.

The maximum strength over-the-counter ear drops have an innovative formula that includes Thymol for infection protection in addition to 4% lidocaine for fast, temporary, numbing relief. Instead of liquid drops, eosera® EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS is a cooling liquid gel that was designed to stay in place for long-lasting cooling comfort. Popular with swimmers and people prone to ear pain and infections, EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS is safe and effective for ages two and up.

"Customers are telling us these eardrops work quickly and provide lasting relief from swimmer's ear and earaches," Dickerson said. "I'm incredibly proud of this product's success because helping people solve real health concerns with products that truly work is at the heart of everything we do at eosera®."

Eosera® EAR PAIN MD® +PLUS is available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Walgreens, and Meijer, as well as online at Amazon.com and eosera.com.

About eosera®

Founded in 2015, eosera® is a founder-led, WBENC-certified woman-owned small business and the original purpose-built ear care brand. Elyse Stoltz Dickerson, Founder and CEO, is a 2026 Tory Burch Foundation Fellow and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 (Central Plains). The company develops innovative solutions for earwax, ear itch, ear pain and other common health concerns. Proudly manufactured in Fort Worth, Texas, its products are available nationwide at major retailers and online. Purchases support the eosera® Foundation, dedicated to healthy ears and empowered futures. For more information, visit eosera.com.

SOURCE Eosera