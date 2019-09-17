Founder of Fusion Academy Publishes Book For Young Women

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Rose Gilman started a one-to-one school in her San Diego garage more than three decades ago. Fusion Academy has since grown to more than sixty campuses across the nation, serving thousands of students, one student at a time. Today, Ms. Gilman has turned her sights to engaging the hearts and minds of young women. Her new book, The Wanderlust Warrior Project, mines her experience with these girls, and challenges them to discover themselves in a world of distractions.

"In a world saturated with influencers, constant content, and a lot of noise, our young women often lose their ability to stay curious and critically think. The Wanderlust Warrior Project encourages women to question everything, stay open to their own beliefs, think for themselves, and claim their power. I believe this book is a game changer in the genre," says Gilman.

Each chapter takes on a classic Warrior trait. Some traits are obvious, like strength, confidence and intelligence. Others are less obvious, like curiosity and kindness. Chapters contain practical exercises and interviews with real-life Warriors, women of prominence in diverse fields, such as entertainment, fashion, science and business. Women like Tamara Mellon, designer and co-founder of Jimmy Choo; Toni Ko, founder of NYX Cosmetics; or Dr. Eva Nogales, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Co-written with Gilman's husband, Peter Mikulecky and with therapist, Rebekah Tayebi, the book was conceived at the height of the Me Too movement. Gilman and Mikulecky examined what was available in the world of "girl empowerment", and found much of it wanting. They wanted to dare girls and young women to dig deeper, to confront themselves by engaging the world, to put in the work of a Warrior. The Wanderlust Warrior Project can be used by individual girls and women, but also lends itself to group work within schools and organizations. Work is underway on a companion Facilitator's Guide.

Michelle Rose Gilman is the founder Fusion Academy, the founding owner of Well Heeled Warrior, a business coaching practice that specializes in female entrepreneurs, and the artist behind FeatherPunk Studio. Peter Mikulecky is a biochemist, teacher, writer and maker of bespoke shoes.

