Founder of Gimme Seaweed, Annie Chun, Receives Prestigious Award from Korean Government for Contributions to Seafood Exports

Annie becomes first foreign individual to receive this honor by the Ministry of Oceans

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering organic seaweed snack brand, Gimme Seaweed, announced the founder, Annie Chun, received a prestigious award from the Korean Government for her extraordinary contributions to Korean Seafood Exports and the Korean Seaweed Industry. Annie is the first foreign individual in 50 years to receive this honor, which was delivered by the Minister of Oceans at the December ceremony.

The Korean seaweed industry has demonstrated dramatic growth topping $1B in exports in 2024, with the US now their number one export market. This award signifies the Korean Government's recognition of Gimme as a foreign company leading the charge in making this ultra-sustainable and nutritious crop an international success.

After selling her multimillion-dollar namesake company, Annie Chun's, Annie delved into the snack category in 2012 on a mission to adapt a traditional Korean side dish to a healthy snack in flavors that would entice American palates. Gimme became the first, and at the time only, brand to offer USDA Certified/Non-GMO Verified Organic seaweed snacks, and Annie successfully influenced South Korean farmers to change their practices to make this possible.

Whether inspiring the Korean government to develop a strategic marketing campaign like an "Avocados from Mexico" style initiative for Korean seaweed or traveling to meet directly with the Governor of Jeollanam-do Province—where 80-90% of Korean seaweed is cultivated, Annie has been a driving force in cultivating relationships between the US and Korean industries and putting Korean seaweed on the map globally.

"I'm incredibly proud of Annie for receiving this award from the Korean Government that celebrates her groundbreaking contributions to expanding exports and promoting the industry globally," said Steve Broad, Co-Founder and CEO of Gimme Seaweed. "Her vision has been pivotal in connecting Korean seaweed to new markets, and this award is a testament to her leadership and dedication. With a lot of hard work over thirteen years, the entire Gimme team also deserves credit for this wonderful recognition."

Since the brand's inception, Annie has ensured that Gimme's seaweed is sustainably grown and incorporates the highest quality ingredients. Today Gimme is by far the leading seaweed brand in the US, driving the growth of the whole category.

Based in Northern California, Gimme Seaweed was founded by visionary food entrepreneurs Annie Chun and Steve Broad. Annie and Steve's drive and vision, combined with their expertise gained in building the most successful Asian inspired packaged food brand, Annie Chun's, have led Gimme to become the #1 organic seaweed snack brand, driving the growth of the whole category. Gimme was also the first brand to bring organic, non-GMO seaweed to the US market. Their seaweed is grown organically, thoughtfully, and sustainably in agriculturally protected regions off the south and west coasts of Korea - ensuring superior nutrition and delicious taste.

