Founder of Music Drives Us Ernie Boch Jr Answers the Call to Action With Their Single Largest Donation Ever to Boston Public Schools

NORWOOD, Mass. , Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The sharing of musical instruments clearly has been altered since the Covid-19 crisis. With today's Music Drives US donation, 750 Ukulele's will be given out to third and fourth grade students in over 45 Boston schools. I'm happy that these boys and girls will begin the new school year with a musical instrument of their very own. With that in mind, and in coordination with the Boston Public School Arts Department, we've also targeted English High School and Boston Latin Academy students to receive new instruments. My friend, Coy Bowles of the Zac Brown Band graciously donated 500 copies of his children's book, "Will Powers: Where There's A Will, There's A Way," stated Ernie Boch Jr, Founder of Music Drives Us.

"We know that music can be a powerful outlet and form of expression for each and every student. Music education can help our students succeed in learning, work, and life. We have learned we are more successful and have more impact when we work together—connecting and coordinating across organizations and sectors to strengthen arts education. This critical donation from Ernie Boch Jr. and Music Drives Us along with musician and author Coy Bowles is helping us in our goal of creating a long-term sustainable and viable music education for our students in the Boston Public Schools," emphasized Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Casselllius.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 AT 11:30 AM

WHERE: Campbell Resource Center 1216 Dorchester Avenue Dorchester MA

WHAT: Donation includes: 750 Ukulele's and 325 Ukulele Hooks and a variety of Bass Clarinets, Baritone & Tenor Saxophones, French Horns, Trombones, Tubas and Euphoniums.

Music Drives Us is a registered 501(c)(3), New England non-profit organization supplying grants to music programs designed to effect positive change for people of all ages. We seek out organizations and individuals interested in using music as a tool to better the lives of people in all segments of society.

