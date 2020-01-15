Founder of Noted L.A. Personal Injury Firm Selected to Super Lawyers for 7th Year

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As founder and senior counsel at The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus, Attorney Gerald Marcus has been honored with many awards and accolades over the years, including the Top 100 Trial Lawyers list by National Trial Lawyers and "The Nation's Top One Percent" by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel. Most recently, he was selected to the California Super Lawyers list for 2020, making this his 7th consecutive year on the list.

Using a rigorous multi-phase selection process, the Super Lawyers team fields thousands of peer, partner, and third-party nominations for attorneys each year. After reviewing every candidate on 12 metrics of professional achievement, the independent research team at Super Lawyers assigns each candidate a score. Those with the highest scores comprise the Blue Ribbon Panel, which makes the final selections to the Super Lawyers lists in each state.

Fewer than 5% of all attorneys in California will be selected to the 2020 Super Lawyers list this year. With seven years on the list, Attorney Gerald Marcus has consistently shown a high level of client satisfaction and professional success in the field of personal injury law. At this time, the team at The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus would like to congratulate him on his continued advocacy for their injured clients.

For more information or press inquiries, contact The Law Offices of Gerald L. Marcus at https://www.geraldmarcuslaw.com/

