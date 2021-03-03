Founder of NutriBullet®* Launches Wellness Brand - Beast Health™ - and its Design-Forward Blender and Hydration System

Groundbreaking Product is First of Several Planned Launches from Beast Health, LLC

Mar 03, 2021, 10:02 ET

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colin Sapire, founder of the NutriBullet®* and innovator behind personal blending products for more than a decade, announces the launch of wellness brand Beast Health™, and the debut of its design-forward personal blender and hydration system – the B10+.

Beautiful, functional design meets powerful performance. The Beast® B10 Health Blender uses an innovative 12-rib blending vessel with leak-resistant seal to create the smoothest blends, and comes standard with a drinking lid and carry cap that fits the blending vessel to take your smoothie on-the-go. It is available in 3 stunning shades of black, grey or white. Visit www.thebeast.com for more info.
Level up your hydration on-the-go or at home. The Beast® Health Hydration System is designed to serve as an extension of the Beast® B10 Health Blender, and comes as part of the B10+ product configuration. Simply pulse together a variety of fruits, vegetables or herbs in your Beast® B10, transfer to the infusion chamber to enhance the flavor of your water and add more nutrients to your day. Visit www.thebeast.com for more info.
Meet the Beast B10 Health Blender. Thoughtfully designed, front-to-back. This best-in-class blender was meticulously engineered to effortlessly create smooth, delicious, and healthy blends packed with nutrients to boost immunity and increase hydration. Visit www.thebeast.com for more info.
Beast Health™ is on a mission to empower users to become Strong Inside™. Beast Health's flagship B10 Health Blender is a revolution in personal blending, combining incomparable elegance and high-performance technology; and providing the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their nutrition and hydration game.

The B10 Health Blender balances artful design with best-in-class technology to produce the smoothest, nutrient-rich blends imaginable. "The Beast® is unlike any other personal blender," said Sapire. "Not only is it a beautifully designed countertop display piece, but its next-generation components make it one of the most elegant, effective and efficient personal blenders ever created. From the electronic interlock blade system to the thermal safety sensor and innovative 12-rib vessel design, our B10 Health Blender was engineered to elevate our customer experience; reducing spills and noise, while maximizing safety and blending efficiency." The B10 Health Blender is extremely versatile, blending up smoothies, health elixirs and cocktails, and pulsing dips, salsas, sauces or even nut butter to perfection in seconds.

The Beast® B10 Health Blender retails for $138. The more comprehensive Beast® B10+ Health Blender and Hydration System retails for $168, and includes an innovative hydration system designed to be used in tandem with the blender to create hydration infusions. The included portable borosilicate glass drinking vessel contains a uniquely constructed infusion chamber for an entirely new hydration experience. Both of these products can be purchased at www.thebeast.com.

About Beast Health™:
Beast Health™ was founded on the simple premise that whole foods are nature's greatest gift to us. Using innovative design and technology, we hope to enable and empower our community to strengthen their immunity and to attain their nutrition and wellness goals. As an all-encompassing wellness brand, Beast Health™ plans to introduce additional innovative appliances and related products for discerning, health-focused consumers across the globe and to focus on meaningful community-minded initiatives.

For more information, visit www.thebeast.com

*NutriBullet® is a trademark of Capbrand Holdings, LLC. There is no affiliation between Beast Health, LLC and Capbrand Holdings, LLC. 

